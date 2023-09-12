Byliv

Avduking av ny teknologi og kraften til AI

Teknologi

NBA 2K24 mottar kraftig kritikk og slutter seg til rekkene av dårlig rangerte spill på Steam

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 12, 2023
NBA 2K24 mottar kraftig kritikk og slutter seg til rekkene av dårlig rangerte spill på Steam

The release of NBA 2K24 has resulted in a wave of negative feedback from the gaming community, earning it a place among the worst-rated games on Steam. Players have expressed their dissatisfaction with the game’s new badge regression system and the inclusion of the Shooting Slump mechanic, considering them to be some of the franchise’s most disappointing additions.

One significant issue, particularly for PC players, is that the PC version of the game does not come with the next-gen features available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. As a result, PC players will have a limited set of features compared to their console counterparts.

The negative reception of NBA 2K24 is evident in its user ratings on Steam. As of now, the game is the second lowest-rated game on the platform, with a staggering 90.1% of user reviews giving it a negative rating. Out of 2,928 reviews, only 9.9% were positive, making it one of the most negatively reviewed games on Steam, similar to the infamous review bombing of Overwatch 2.

Many of the negative reviews highlight the disappointment of PC players due to the lack of new features. Several users believe that NBA 2K24 is a mere copy-and-paste of the previous year’s game, lacking innovation and perpetuating inequality and mistreatment towards PC and Steam players.

PC players will miss out on various additions found in the game, including Crossplay, the ability to start a career in the WNBA, and MyNBA. This exclusion further contributes to the frustrations expressed by the community.

It remains to be seen how the developers will address these concerns and whether they will make any changes to improve the gaming experience for NBA 2K24 players, particularly those on the PC platform.

kilder:
– Steam 250 (no URL provided)
– Author: Jeremy Gan

By Vicky Stavropoulou

relaterte innlegg

Teknologi

Xbox lanserer ny Astral Purple trådløs kontroller

September 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknologi

Apple introduserer iPhone 15-serien med USB-C-lading og ny Apple Watch

September 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknologi

A Journey into the Ultra Deep: Ember Sword's Next Playtest lover en oppslukende RPG-opplevelse

September 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Du bommet

Nyheter

Acer XV242F: En ny 540Hz spillskjerm kommer på markedet

September 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Nyheter

iPhone 15 Pro: Pris og tilgjengelighet

September 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Nyheter

Tim Cook: Den visjonære lederen tar Apple til nye høyder

September 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Nyheter

Vi introduserer Ferrari KC23: A One-Off Track-Only Special

September 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer