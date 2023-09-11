Byliv

Donald Mustard forlater Epic Games etter syv år som Chief Creative Officer

September 11, 2023
Donald Mustard, the chief creative officer of Epic Games, has announced his departure from the company after a seven-year tenure. Mustard was instrumental in shaping the narrative and evolution of Fortnite, the massively popular online video game.

During his time at Epic Games, Mustard led the development of Fortnite’s sprawling story, which unfolded through live seasons since the game’s launch in 2017. He described the game’s island as the main character, with significant changes occurring through events like black holes, meteor strikes, and the introduction of character crossovers from major properties.

Fortnite became known for its collaborations with various franchises, including Transformers, Stranger Things, Star Wars, and Dragon Ball Z. These crossovers brought characters and locations from these properties into the game, further enhancing its appeal and popularity.

Having spent nearly 25 years in the gaming industry, Mustard reflected on his accomplishments and contributions to Fortnite. He expressed pride in his role in creating and shaping the game, which has become a global phenomenon.

Mustard joined Epic Games after the acquisition of ChAIR Entertainment Group. He had previously worked on titles such as Undertow and Shadow Complex for Xbox 360, as well as the Infinity Blade trilogy for iOS devices. He did not disclose his future career plans but mentioned his excitement to spend time with his wife and family.

Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, expressed gratitude to Mustard for his remarkable contributions and achievements. Mark Rein, vice president of Epic Games, described it as an honor to witness Mustard’s career flourish and be his friend.

Mustard concluded his announcement by expressing his eagerness to continue playing Fortnite alongside the community. He assured players that the development teams are working on exciting and groundbreaking projects for the game’s future.

