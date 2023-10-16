Byliv

Avduking av ny teknologi og kraften til AI

Vitenskap

Forstå fenomenet med en spinnende magnet som svever en sekundær magnet

ByMampho Brescia

Oktober 16, 2023
Forstå fenomenet med en spinnende magnet som svever en sekundær magnet

A team of physicists from the Technical University of Denmark has conducted experiments to uncover the reason why a spinning magnet can cause a secondary magnet to levitate without stabilization. Previous research has shown that two magnets with north poles facing each other repel each other, but this force can result in instability. However, recent findings have revealed that if one magnet is spun at high speed, a second magnet can be repelled and levitated without the need for stabilization.

To understand this phenomenon, the researchers paired different types of magnets and spun them at varying speeds while recording the process using high-speed cameras and motion tracking software. Through their analysis of the imagery, the team discovered the underlying reason for this behavior.

The researchers observed that the secondary magnet, referred to as the “floater,” rotated in sync with the spinning magnet, meaning they spun at the same speed. Additionally, the axis of the spinning magnet exhibited a slight tilt, which would normally create instability. However, the team found that the magnetic field of the spinning magnet exerted torque on the floater, causing them to rotate in unison. There was also a small misalignment in the polar axis of the spinning magnet, resulting in balanced attractive and repulsive forces that allowed the floater to be held in a steady levitated position.

Through simulations, the researchers were able to manipulate and further analyze the behavior of the two magnets, confirming their findings from the experimental setups.

This research provides a deeper understanding of the behavior of spinning magnets and their ability to levitate secondary magnets without the need for extra stabilization. The findings could have implications for future applications of magnetic levitation technology.

kilde: Joachim Marco Hermansen et al, Magnetic levitation by rotation, Physical Review Applied (2023). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevApplied.20.044036

By Mampho Brescia

relaterte innlegg

Vitenskap

En ny studie antyder at Grønlandsisen er mer motstandsdyktig enn tidligere antatt

Oktober 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Vitenskap

Det unike synet av ringformørkelsen: Hva NASAs DSCVR-oppdrag så

Oktober 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Vitenskap

Nytt lettvektsmateriale sterkere enn stål laget med DNA og glass

Oktober 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Du bommet

Vitenskap

En ny studie antyder at Grønlandsisen er mer motstandsdyktig enn tidligere antatt

Oktober 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

Det unike synet av ringformørkelsen: Hva NASAs DSCVR-oppdrag så

Oktober 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

Nytt lettvektsmateriale sterkere enn stål laget med DNA og glass

Oktober 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

The Orionids Meteor Shower til topp denne helgen, hvordan se

Oktober 18, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer