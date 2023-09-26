Byliv

Avduking av ny teknologi og kraften til AI

Vitenskap

Gamle galakser manglet kjemiske overflod

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 26, 2023
Gamle galakser manglet kjemiske overflod

A recent study using the Webb Space Telescope has revealed that galaxies in the early universe were lacking in chemical and metal abundances. While these galaxies seemed to follow the established rules regarding star formation rate and stellar mass, they only had a quarter of the expected amount of chemical abundance. The findings suggest that the cosmic rulebook for these galaxies underwent a dramatic rewrite during the universe’s infancy. The research was published in Nature Astronomy.

The Webb Space Telescope, a $10 billion space observatory launched in December 2021, was used to make these observations. Webb is designed to observe the cosmos at infrared and near-infrared wavelengths, making it ideal for studying ancient light. As light from objects in the universe is stretched and shifted to the redder side of the electromagnetic spectrum, astronomers assign a number called “z” to indicate the redshift. Higher values of “z” correspond to farther and older objects.

Until recently, it was challenging to measure the chemical abundances of galaxies at redshifts higher than 3.3. However, Webb allowed the research team to measure abundances at redshifts of 7 to 10, corresponding to 500 million to 750 million years after the Big Bang. The team used Webb’s capabilities to measure star formation rates, stellar masses, and chemical abundances of galaxies in the early universe.

The most surprising discovery was that these ancient galaxies produced fewer heavy elements than expected. The influx of new, pristine gas from their surroundings diluted the heavy elements inside the galaxies, making them less concentrated. Webb has also observed even more ancient galaxies with higher redshifts, indicating their existence in an even earlier epoch of the universe.

Understanding how these ancient galaxies formed and evolved is one of Webb’s main objectives. Despite their young age, many of these galaxies appear surprisingly mature. Further observations by the telescope may shed light on their formation processes. However, as we uncover more about these galaxies, more mysteries may arise, deepening our quest for clarity.

kilde:
– Nature Astronomy (publication)
– University of Western Australia (press release)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

relaterte innlegg

Vitenskap

Vitenskapelig instrument på Chandrayaan-3-modulen sender nok data for fremtidig eksoplanetstudie

September 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Vitenskap

Chandrayaan-3: Hope falmer for Vikram Lander og Pragyan Rover

September 28, 2023 Robert Andrew
Vitenskap

JWST-observasjoner antyder stjerneforurensning som forstyrrer målinger av TRAPPIST-1b eksoplanet

September 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Du bommet

Vitenskap

Vitenskapelig instrument på Chandrayaan-3-modulen sender nok data for fremtidig eksoplanetstudie

September 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

Chandrayaan-3: Hope falmer for Vikram Lander og Pragyan Rover

September 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

JWST-observasjoner antyder stjerneforurensning som forstyrrer målinger av TRAPPIST-1b eksoplanet

September 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

En annen nærkontakt: Asteroide 2023 SW6 nærmer seg jorden

September 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer