NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara are set to make history as they embark on their first-ever space walk outside the International Space Station (ISS). The spacewalk is scheduled for November 1, 2023, at 8:05 a.m. and can be live-streamed on NASA’s official YouTube channel.

During the spacewalk, Moghbeli and O’Hara will have the crucial task of removing the Radio Frequency Group, an electronics box, and replacing bearing assemblies on a solar array rotary joint. This operation is vital for the proper functioning of the ISS and demonstrates the astronauts’ technical expertise and training.

Jasmin Moghbeli, a highly accomplished astronaut, completed her education journey by graduating from Baldwin Senior High School in Baldwin, New York. She obtained a bachelor’s degree in Aerospace Engineering with Information Technology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a master’s degree in Aerospace Engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California. Moghbeli also graduated from the U.S. Navy Test Pilot School in Patuxent River, Maryland.

Loral O’Hara, another exceptional astronaut, graduated from Clements High School in Sugar Land, Texas. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Kansas and a Master of Science degree in aeronautics and astronautics from Purdue University. O’Hara received the National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship in 2008, highlighting her dedication to scientific exploration.

This spacewalk marks an inspiring moment as both Moghbeli and O’Hara represent the increasing diversity and inclusion within the field of space exploration. Their accomplishments and contributions serve as inspiration for aspiring scientists and astronauts around the world.

FAQ:

Spørsmål: Hva er hensikten med romvandringen?

A: The purpose of the spacewalk is to remove the Radio Frequency Group and replace bearing assemblies on a solar array rotary joint.

Spørsmål: Hvor kan jeg se romvandringen?

A: The spacewalk will be live-streamed on NASA’s YouTube channel.

Q: What are the educational backgrounds of Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara?

A: Jasmin Moghbeli holds a bachelor’s degree in Aerospace Engineering with Information Technology and a master’s degree in Aerospace Engineering. Loral O’Hara has a Bachelor of Science degree in aerospace engineering and a Master of Science degree in aeronautics and astronautics.

Q: What notable achievements have Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara received?

A: Jasmin Moghbeli has been awarded four Air Medals, a Meritorious Service Medal, and various other commendations. Loral O’Hara received the National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship.

Spørsmål: Hvorfor er denne romvandringen viktig?

A: This spacewalk is significant because it is the first-ever spacewalk for both Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara and showcases their technical skills and expertise in the field of space exploration.