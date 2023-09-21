A star-studded cast may have popularized the threat of an asteroid obliterating all life on Earth in the movie “Don’t Look Up,” but in reality, there is an asteroid with life-threatening potential currently hurtling towards our planet. The Bennu Asteroid, discovered in 2009, has the potential to cause serious damage to Earth if it were to make contact.

While locals do not need to worry about the asteroid’s impact in their lifetime, future generations might have to be concerned. The next potential impact date for the Bennu Asteroid is September 24, 2182. However, the chances of it actually colliding with Earth are quite slim. But that has not stopped NASA from launching a mission to Bennu in 2020 to collect samples. The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will be returning to Earth on Sunday, September 24 with interplanetary findings.

Bennu is an especially exciting target for scientists because it has remained mostly unchanged since the formation of the solar system 4.6 billion years ago. It typically misses Earth, but its orbit overlaps with ours every six years.

However, despite its potential for devastating effects, the Bennu Asteroid does not meet the criteria of a “planet killer.” According to NASA, any space rock larger than 1 km to 2 km in size is considered to have global effects. Bennu falls short of this size requirement. It is classified as a “Potentially Hazardous Asteroid” due to its length of over 130 meters and its proximity to Earth’s orbit.

The impact of Bennu on Earth depends on several factors, including the 157 possible Earth impact points and their respective probabilities. While the highest probability for impact is on September 24, 2182, there is a 99.963% chance that the asteroid will miss Earth.

If Bennu were to make an impact, it could cause great damage to the surrounding area. The energy released would be more than 20 times that of the Tsar Bomba, the most powerful nuclear weapon ever tested.

For now, the path of Bennu does not pose an immediate threat to Earth, and individuals interested in observing it would require adequate equipment such as a decent-sized telescope. To stay informed about the weather conditions in the Vancouver area, a reliable forecasting platform with detailed neighborhood-specific forecasts is available.

It is important to note that NASA’s ongoing mission to Bennu will provide further insights into this potentially hazardous asteroid in the future.

