SpaceX lanserer fargerikt lystog med Starlink-satellitter

A recent SpaceX launch has created a stunning light train across the night sky. The launch, which occurred at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, sent 22 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. These satellites, part of SpaceX’s global broadband internet initiative, have been captivating observers in several states, including Connecticut, Utah, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

Starlink satellites are responsible for delivering broadband internet to users around the world. Since their initial launch in 2019, over 3,000 satellites have been deployed by SpaceX. The company aims to place a total of 7,500 satellites in low Earth orbit, as approved by the Federal Communications Commission.

Once in orbit, the Starlink satellites move in a straight path, reflecting light and making them visible from the ground. However, their visibility is limited, as they eventually establish their own orbits. During their transit, a Starlink chain may flash across the sky multiple times in a single night.

For those interested in spotting the satellites, there are several internet resources available. The web and mobile application “Find Starlink” allows users to track satellite chains based on coordinates or city. Satellitemap.space offers a globe-like map that displays the locations of Starlink satellites and provides details such as launch dates and recent courses. Users can mark their homes on the map to determine when a satellite will pass overhead.

The recent light train created by the Starlink satellites has provided a captivating and unusual sight for observers across multiple states. As SpaceX continues to launch more satellites, the night sky may see even more dazzling displays in the future.

