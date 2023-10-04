Den ringformede solformørkelsen i 2023: Slik kan du trygt se dette himmelfenomenet

The upcoming annular solar eclipse on October 14, 2023, is an event that skywatchers across the United States are eagerly anticipating. To ensure safe viewing of this celestial phenomenon, experts recommend the use of special eclipse glasses. These glasses are specifically designed to block out the sun’s damaging rays, unlike regular sunglasses which are not sufficient for protecting your eyes during an eclipse.

Inexpensive versions of eclipse glasses are made from paper and a film or polymer that provides effective solar protection. It is crucial to ensure that the glasses comply with the ISO 12312-2 international standard for viewing the sun. Additionally, handheld solar viewers are an alternative option for safely observing the eclipse. It is important not to put anything over the eclipse glasses or use them to look through a phone or camera, as this can concentrate the sun’s rays and pose a greater risk to your eyes.

Counterfeit eclipse glasses have flooded the market during previous solar eclipses, so it is advisable to purchase from vetted manufacturers, sellers, or retail stores recommended by the American Astronomical Association. It is worth noting that NASA does not endorse or approve any specific products.

An annular solar eclipse, also known as a “ring of fire,” occurs when the moon is at or near its farthest point from Earth, causing it to appear smaller. As a result, during the peak of the eclipse, a bright circle of sun surrounds the moon, never completely obscuring it. While the eclipse will be visible, at least in part, from all of the Lower 48 states, the best places to witness this phenomenon are in the western regions of the country, including Oregon, northern California, Nevada, Utah, northeast Arizona, southwest Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas.

So, make sure to prepare for this awe-inspiring event by obtaining authentic and certified eclipse glasses or handheld solar viewers. Remember, safety should be a priority when viewing the sun, and with the right equipment, you can fully enjoy the remarkable sight of the 2023 annular solar eclipse.

Kilde: The Weather Channel

Note: This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute endorsement or approval of any specific products or companies by NASA or The Weather Company.