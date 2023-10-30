Earth’s water hides many secrets, but recently, the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite has been shedding light on this mysterious realm. Developed as a collaboration between NASA and the French space agency CNES, SWOT is revolutionizing our understanding of the planet’s oceans, lakes, and rivers.

Equipped with the groundbreaking Ka-band Radar Interferometer (KaRIn) instrument, SWOT captures detailed data on the surface heights of water across the globe. This innovative technology utilizes two antennas placed 33 feet apart on a boom to collect crucial measurements of sea surface height. The animation above showcases the sea surface height anomalies observed during SWOT’s first full 21-day science orbit.

By analyzing these measurements, scientists can discern vital information about ocean currents such as the Gulf Stream off the U.S. East Coast or the Kuroshio current along Japan’s eastern coast. Moreover, variations in sea surface height can indicate regions of warmer water, like the eastern part of the equatorial Pacific Ocean during an El Niño event, where water expansion occurs due to warming.

“The level of detail provided by SWOT’s sea level data is truly remarkable,” remarked Parag Vaze, SWOT project manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. “This new information will revolutionize climate change research and enable communities worldwide to better prepare for the challenges associated with a warming world.”

FAQ

How does SWOT measure sea surface height? SWOT utilizes the Ka-band Radar Interferometer (KaRIn) instrument, which uses two antennas placed 33 feet apart on a boom to collect radar measurements of the water’s surface. What do red and orange colors indicate in the sea surface height animation? Red and orange represent higher-than-average ocean heights. What does blue represent in the animation? Blue represents lower-than-average ocean heights. What can variations in sea surface height indicate? Variations in sea surface height can provide insights into ocean currents and regions of relatively warmer water. How will SWOT’s data contribute to climate change research? The detailed sea level data from SWOT will advance our understanding of the effects of climate change, aiding researchers in studying its impact on Earth’s water systems.