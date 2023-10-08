Lightning strikes are already a force to be reckoned with, but there is a rarer and more devastating type known as a “superbolt.” These bolts of lightning pack a punch that is 1,000 times more powerful than the average lightning bolt, posing a serious threat to buildings, bridges, and ships. Scientists have recently made a breakthrough in understanding the causes and locations of superbolt strikes.

Superbolts are a rare occurrence, accounting for less than one percent of all lightning strikes. This makes the chances of witnessing or being struck by a superbolt extremely low. However, research suggests that superbolts are more likely to appear in areas where a storm cloud’s electrical charging zone is close to hotspots such as the ocean surface and tall mountains.

Previous studies have highlighted the prevalence of superbolts in regions such as the Northeast Atlantic Ocean, the Mediterranean Sea, and the Altiplano in Peru and Bolivia. The Altiplano, known for being one of the tallest plateaus on Earth, has become a focal point of research to unveil why superbolt strikes often cluster in these areas.

The research team, led by physicist Avichay Efraim from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, investigated the conditions necessary for lightning formation. Storm clouds, reaching heights of 7.5 to 11 miles, require specific temperature conditions of around 32 degrees Fahrenheit to create electrification and a charging zone for lightning to develop. The team explored whether changes in the altitude of the freezing zone would affect the potency of the charging zone that powers up superbolts.

The study utilized information from radio wave detectors and past weather data of lightning strikes to analyze the time, location, and energy of lightning events. By examining factors such as cloud height, distance from land or ocean, air and cloud temperature, and aerosol concentrations, the researchers discovered that the most significant factor contributing to an energized lightning strike was the short distance between the cloud’s charging zone and the Earth’s surface.

The areas most frequently struck by superbolts, such as the Altiplano and the northeast Atlantic Ocean, exhibit this pattern of a small distance between the charging zone and the surface. The close proximity reduces electrical resistance, resulting in a higher current and more powerful lightning strikes.

Understanding the formation of superbolts and their preferred striking areas can aid in warning nearby communities of potential lightning strikes. Moreover, as the Earth’s climate continues to change, it is essential to investigate how these changes may impact the frequency and intensity of superbolt lightning in the future. Warmer temperatures could weaken lightning, but increased atmospheric moisture could worsen the situation.

While many aspects of superbolt formation remain unknown, this recent breakthrough provides valuable insights into a significant piece of the puzzle. Further research will delve into other factors that contribute to superbolt charging, such as magnetic fields and changes in the solar cycle.

Study: Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

– Image: Efraim et al. (2023), adapted from Holzworth et al. (2019)