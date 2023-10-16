Byliv

Avduking av ny teknologi og kraften til AI

Vitenskap

Ringformørkelse sett fra verdensrommet av jordobservasjonssatellitter

ByGabriel Botha

Oktober 16, 2023
Ringformørkelse sett fra verdensrommet av jordobservasjonssatellitter

An annular eclipse that occurred on October 14, provided a spectacular celestial phenomenon as the moon blocked the center of the sun, resulting in a fiery ring of light around its edges. The eclipse was observed by earth-observation satellites operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), including GOES-East and GOES-West.

Although the annular eclipse appeared as a golden ring from the ground, the images captured by the NOAA satellites revealed a darker and more ominous shadow sweeping over the Earth’s surface. This shadow was created by the moon passing in front of the sun along the path of the eclipse.

The annular eclipse began in Oregon before moving across several states in the United States, then crossing the Gulf of Mexico into Mexico, Central America, and finishing over the Atlantic Ocean. The satellites captured time-lapse footage showing the moon’s shadow passing diagonally across the Earth from top left to bottom right.

The Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) at Colorado State University also posted images from the GOES-West satellite, which had a different perspective of the eclipse. These images showed the moon’s shadow moving from the western U.S. to South America.

An annular eclipse occurs when the moon is farther from the Earth’s surface, resulting in its smaller size compared to the sun. As a result, the moon does not completely block the sun, creating the stunning “ring of fire” effect.

This annular eclipse served as a captivating warm-up for the total solar eclipse that will be visible in the U.S. on April 8, 2024. During the upcoming total eclipse, the moon will fully obscure the sun, and the path of totality will stretch from Mexico through the U.S. Northeast and into Canada.

kilder:
– National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)
– Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) at Colorado State University

By Gabriel Botha

relaterte innlegg

Vitenskap

Et nettverk av lasere i verdensrommet kan hjelpe til med å rydde romsøppel

Oktober 18, 2023 Robert Andrew
Vitenskap

Forstå den nylige aktiviteten til Long Valley Caldera

Oktober 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Vitenskap

Solsystemets tette asteroider kan være laget av supertunge elementer, antyder studie

Oktober 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Du bommet

Vitenskap

Et nettverk av lasere i verdensrommet kan hjelpe til med å rydde romsøppel

Oktober 18, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

Forstå den nylige aktiviteten til Long Valley Caldera

Oktober 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

Solsystemets tette asteroider kan være laget av supertunge elementer, antyder studie

Oktober 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

Den genetiske utvekslingen mellom Homo sapiens og neandertalere avslørt

Oktober 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer