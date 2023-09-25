Ny innsikt i Sahara-ørkenens grønnere avslørt i studiet

A recent study published in Nature Communications has provided new insights into the periodic greening of the Sahara Desert over the past 800,000 years. Led by Dr. Edward Armstrong from the University of Helsinki and the University of Bristol, the research shows that these humid periods in North Africa were influenced by changes in Earth’s orbit around the Sun and were suppressed during ice ages.

The study utilized a climate model to simulate the historic intervals of Sahara greening, offering evidence for how the timing and intensity of these humid events were remotely influenced by large, distant, high-latitude ice sheets in the Northern Hemisphere. The researchers were able to simulate the African Humid Periods with comparable magnitude to what paleoclimate observations indicate, shedding light on why and when these events occurred.

The Sahara Desert, historically, was periodically vegetated, with rivers, lakes, and water-dependent animals thriving. These North African Humid Periods played a crucial role in providing vegetated corridors out of Africa, facilitating the dispersal of various species, including early humans, around the world.

The greening of the Sahara is thought to be driven by changes in Earth’s orbital conditions, particularly Earth’s orbital precession. This refers to the wobbling motion of Earth on its axis, which influences seasonality over a cycle of approximately 21,000 years. These changes impact the amount of energy received by the Earth in different seasons, ultimately controlling the strength of the African Monsoon and the spread of vegetation across the region.

The study confirmed that the North African Humid Periods occurred every 21,000 years as a result of changes in Earth’s orbital precession. This led to warmer summers in the Northern Hemisphere, intensifying the West African Monsoon system and increasing precipitation in the Sahara, causing the spread of savannah-type vegetation.

Interestingly, the study also revealed that the humid periods did not occur during ice ages when large glacial ice sheets cooled the atmosphere and suppressed the African monsoon system. This finding emphasizes the significant connection between these distant regions, which may have hindered the dispersal of species, including humans, out of Africa during the glacial periods of the last 800,000 years.

The researchers expressed excitement about the results and the ability of their revised model to accurately represent past changes and provide insights into future climate change. Understanding the factors that drive the greening of the Sahara is essential for predicting and mitigating the effects of future climatic shifts in this region.

