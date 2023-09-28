Byliv

Avduking av ny teknologi og kraften til AI

Vitenskap

Et revolusjonerende røntgenmikroskop avslører lydbølger på atomskala

ByGabriel Botha

September 28, 2023
Et revolusjonerende røntgenmikroskop avslører lydbølger på atomskala

Researchers at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, Stanford University, and Denmark Technical University have developed a groundbreaking X-ray microscope capable of directly observing sound waves at the atomic scale within a crystal lattice. This microscope has the potential to revolutionize the study of ultrafast changes in materials and their resulting properties.

The team used the X-ray microscope to image the subtle distortions inside a diamond crystal caused by sound waves and defects. By leveraging the ultrafast and ultrabright pulses available at SLAC’s Linac Coherent Light Source, they were able to observe these atomic-scale vibrations in real-time.

The researchers placed a special X-ray lens along the diffracted beam to filter out the perfectly packed portion of the crystal and focus on the distortions caused by the sound wave. This allowed them to image how an ultrafast laser transfers its energy into heat through successive reflections of the out-of-equilibrium sound wave off the crystal’s surfaces.

This breakthrough opens up new possibilities for studying fast changes in materials without causing damage. It provides a unique opportunity to understand how rare events and localized stimuli inside a lattice lead to macroscopic changes in materials. By studying the atomic-level changes, scientists can gain insights into transformations, melting processes, and chemical reactions in materials on timescales previously inaccessible.

The implications of this X-ray microscope extend across various disciplines, including materials science, physics, geology, and manufacturing. It offers a new level of detail and understanding of the underlying mechanisms that govern the behavior of materials. With this knowledge, scientists can develop more advanced materials with tailored properties for specific applications.

This research represents a significant step forward in our ability to study and manipulate materials at the atomic level. The X-ray microscope brings unprecedented clarity and resolution to the field, enabling scientists to explore new frontiers and unlock the mysteries of materials on a fundamental level.

kilder:
– Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2023)
– Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
- Universitetet i Stanford
– Denmark Technical University

By Gabriel Botha

relaterte innlegg

Vitenskap

Er den integrerte informasjonsteorien om bevissthet pseudovitenskap?

Oktober 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Vitenskap

Uhildede datamaskiner bestemmer årsaken til utryddelse av dinosaurer

Oktober 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Vitenskap

Debatten om integrert informasjonsteori: Er det pseudovitenskap?

Oktober 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Du bommet

Vitenskap

Er den integrerte informasjonsteorien om bevissthet pseudovitenskap?

Oktober 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

Uhildede datamaskiner bestemmer årsaken til utryddelse av dinosaurer

Oktober 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

Debatten om integrert informasjonsteori: Er det pseudovitenskap?

Oktober 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

Den internasjonale romstasjonens skjebne: hvorfor NASA planlegger å krasje og brenne den

Oktober 1, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer