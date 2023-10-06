Byliv

Avduking av ny teknologi og kraften til AI

Vitenskap

Et revolusjonerende materiale: Fire ganger sterkere enn stål og fem ganger lettere

ByGabriel Botha

Oktober 6, 2023
Et revolusjonerende materiale: Fire ganger sterkere enn stål og fem ganger lettere

A groundbreaking material has been developed by researchers and material scientists from UConn, Columbia University, and Brookhaven National Lab. This material is said to revolutionize various industries, including car manufacturing and body armor creation. The material has been reported to be four times stronger than steel while being up to five times lighter.

The researchers utilized a DNA scaffold to create this remarkable material, enabling the formation of complex nanostructured silica, similar to glass. While glass is commonly regarded as fragile due to flaws in its structure, this new material eliminates many of those flaws, resulting in a stronger material that bears resemblance to steel in terms of durability.

The process of creating a flawless large piece of glass is challenging; therefore, the researchers used nano-sized glass pieces, assembling them into a frame-like design. Each piece was coated with a few hundred atoms thick glass coating. The empty space between the pieces contributed to the material’s strength and lightness.

This new material holds immense potential for car manufacturers, as it surpasses steel in strength while being significantly lighter. This could lead to the creation of vehicles that are both safer and more fuel-efficient, revolutionizing the automotive industry.

Furthermore, the material’s superior strength makes it highly suitable for body armor. It could provide enhanced protection for law enforcement and military personnel, potentially saving lives on the battlefield or during dangerous missions.

The study detailing this groundbreaking material was published in the journal Cell Reports Physical Science in July of this year. Further research and development are expected as scientists explore the full potential and applications of this extraordinary material.

kilder:
– Study published in Cell Reports Physical Science: [insert source]
– Originalartikkel: [sett inn kilde]

By Gabriel Botha

relaterte innlegg

Vitenskap

NASA rakettoppdrag ledet av forsker med indisk opprinnelse for å studere effekten av ringformet solformørkelse på jordens øvre atmosfære

Oktober 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Vitenskap

Innvirkningen av BlueWalker 3-satellitten på astronomi: Nye funn og bekymringer

Oktober 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Vitenskap

Viktigheten av samtykke til informasjonskapsler og personvern i nettbasert markedsføring

Oktober 7, 2023 Robert Andrew

Du bommet

Vitenskap

NASA rakettoppdrag ledet av forsker med indisk opprinnelse for å studere effekten av ringformet solformørkelse på jordens øvre atmosfære

Oktober 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

Innvirkningen av BlueWalker 3-satellitten på astronomi: Nye funn og bekymringer

Oktober 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

Viktigheten av samtykke til informasjonskapsler og personvern i nettbasert markedsføring

Oktober 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

Cosmic Cliffs: Unveiling Hidden Star Birth

Oktober 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer