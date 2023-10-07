Rester av celledivisjon funnet å spille en rolle i kreftspredning

In a surprising discovery, researchers have found that the midbody remnant produced during cell division is not just cellular waste, but actually carries working genetic material that can influence the fate of other cells, including their transformation into cancer cells. This finding challenges the traditional notion that the midbody is a site of cellular recycling. Instead, it serves as an organelle involved in cell communication.

The research, conducted by a team led by Ahna Skop, a genetics professor at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, and collaborators from various institutions, analyzed the contents of midbodies and tracked the interactions of midbody remnants after cell division. They found that the midbody contains RNA and the necessary cellular machinery to produce proteins. The RNA in midbodies is not directly involved in cell division but rather encodes proteins related to cell activities such as pluripotency (the ability to develop into different cell types) and oncogenesis (tumor formation).

While some midbody remnants are reabsorbed by the daughter cells, others can drift away and be absorbed by distant cells, potentially influencing their behavior by using the enclosed RNA as their own blueprints. Previous research has shown that cancer cells are more likely to ingest midbodies and their genetic cargo compared to stem cells.

The researchers believe that the findings have significant implications for cancer detection and therapeutics. They identified a gene called Arc, which plays a crucial role in loading the midbody with RNA. This gene, previously associated with memory formation in brain cells, is believed to be essential for cellular communication mediated by RNA.

Future research aims to harness the power of midbody RNA for drug delivery or to inhibit cancer cell division. The team also holds a patent pending for new methods to isolate midbody structures, which can improve cancer diagnostics.

Kilde: University of Wisconsin-Madison

Definisjoner:

– Midbody: A structure formed during cell division between daughter cells, involved in cell communication.

– RNA: A molecule involved in the production of proteins based on the genetic information encoded in DNA.

– Pluripotency: The ability of a cell to develop into different types of cells in the body.

– Oncogenesis: The process of tumor formation leading to the development of cancer.

Source: Sungjin Park et al, The mammalian midbody and midbody remnant are assembly sites for RNA and localized translation, Developmental Cell (2023).