Russland setter sikte på New Orbital Space Station innen 2027

Russian President Vladimir Putin has affirmed his country’s commitment to constructing a new orbital space station to replace the International Space Station (ISS). Despite recent setbacks and challenges faced by the Russian space industry, Putin aims to have the first segment of the new station in orbit by 2027.

Previously, Russia had declared its intention to withdraw from the ISS, where its cosmonauts have a permanent presence and the nation plays a critical role. However, the focus has now shifted towards the development of a new Russian orbital space station as the primary objective for the country’s space agency, Roscosmos.

During a televised meeting with specialists in the sector, Putin emphasized the need for continuity, stating, “The aim is for there to be no gaps, for the work to keep pace with the depletion of the ISS’s resources.” He further urged the timely execution of the project, proclaiming that the first segment should be launched by 2027.

The Russian space industry has faced longstanding funding issues, alongside corruption scandals and other setbacks. In August, the Luna-25 module experienced a mishap during pre-landing maneuvers and crashed on the Moon’s surface. Despite this setback, Putin acknowledged the complexities of space activities and expressed the determination to learn from these experiences in order to prevent future mistakes.

In addition to addressing the challenges within the industry, Putin urged those overseeing the sector to enhance salaries, attract foreign specialists, and increase private business involvement. These efforts aim to bolster the country’s space capabilities and ensure the successful implementation of the new orbital space station.

The ISS, a symbol of international cooperation primarily between the United States and Russia, began in 1998 and was initially scheduled for decommissioning in 2024. However, NASA now estimates that it can continue to operate until 2030. With the development of the new Russian orbital space station, Russia seeks to maintain its presence in space exploration while also fostering partnerships with other nations.

