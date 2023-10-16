Byliv

Avduking av ny teknologi og kraften til AI

Vitenskap

Ny tilnærming til avansert elektronikk og datalagring med ferroelektrisitet

ByGabriel Botha

Oktober 16, 2023
Ny tilnærming til avansert elektronikk og datalagring med ferroelektrisitet

A recent study conducted by researchers from Flinders University and UNSW Sydney has explored the use of switchable polarization in a new class of silicon compatible metal oxides. These findings have the potential to pave the way for the development of advanced electronic devices, including high-density data storage, ultra-low energy electronics, flexible energy harvesting, and wearable devices.

The research focused on the observation of nanoscale intrinsic ferroelectricity in thin films of magnesium-substituted zinc oxide. This property, similar to magnetism, is characterized by permanent electric polarization resulting from electric dipoles with oppositely charged ends. The ability to switch the polarization between different states makes these materials highly valuable for technological applications, such as fast nano-electronic computer memory and low-energy electronic devices.

This study is significant because it introduces a new class of silicon-compatible metal oxides with wurtzite crystal structures, offering simpler materials for advanced devices. The researchers believe that these findings have important implications for the development of new technology.

Traditionally, this property has been found in complex perovskite oxides that are challenging to integrate into semiconductor manufacturing processes due to strict processing requirements. However, the new class of metal oxides discovered in this study provides a potential solution to this challenge.

This research opens up possibilities for the advancement of electronic devices and data storage by harnessing the power of ferroelectricity. It paves the way for the development of more efficient and versatile technologies that can be seamlessly integrated into everyday life.

kilder:
– Haoze Zhang et al, Robust Switchable Polarization and Coupled Electronic Characteristics of Magnesium-Doped Zinc Oxide, ACS Nano (2023).
- Phys.org

By Gabriel Botha

relaterte innlegg

Vitenskap

Forstå den nylige aktiviteten til Long Valley Caldera

Oktober 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Vitenskap

Solsystemets tette asteroider kan være laget av supertunge elementer, antyder studie

Oktober 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Vitenskap

Den genetiske utvekslingen mellom Homo sapiens og neandertalere avslørt

Oktober 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Du bommet

Vitenskap

Forstå den nylige aktiviteten til Long Valley Caldera

Oktober 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

Solsystemets tette asteroider kan være laget av supertunge elementer, antyder studie

Oktober 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

Den genetiske utvekslingen mellom Homo sapiens og neandertalere avslørt

Oktober 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

Nye fantastiske bilder av Jupiters måne Io tatt av NASAs Juno-oppdrag

Oktober 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer