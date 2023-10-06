Byliv

Avduking av ny teknologi og kraften til AI

No Hope of Waking Up Chandrayaan-3s Moon Lander and Rover, sier romforsker

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktober 6, 2023
A prominent space scientist has stated that there is no longer any hope of reviving the Chandrayaan-3 moon lander and rover, indicating a possible end to India’s third lunar mission. AS Kiran Kumar, former Chairman of ISRO, confirmed that if there was any possibility of revival, it should have happened by now. Efforts to establish communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover have been ongoing since 22 September, but no signals have been received so far. However, ISRO has stated that contact attempts will continue.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission made history on 23 August as India became the first country to touch down near the lunar south pole and the fourth in the world to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface. The lander and rover were put into sleep mode before the sun set on the moon on 2 and 4 September respectively, with the hope that they would awaken at the next sunrise on 22 September. The mission objectives, including demonstrating a safe and soft landing, rover exploration, and in-situ scientific experiments, have been successfully achieved.

ISRO officials had expressed hope that if communication was re-established, it would provide additional experimental data for further investigation of the moon’s surface. The mission’s success also includes the collection of in-situ data from the previously unexplored south pole region, which will be valuable for future missions. Although plans for a sample-return mission have been discussed, no timeframe has been provided.

kilder:

- PTI

– ISRO

