Byliv

Avduking av ny teknologi og kraften til AI

Vitenskap

Nyoppdaget grønn komet Nishimura synlig for første gang på 400 år

ByRobert Andrew

September 11, 2023
Nyoppdaget grønn komet Nishimura synlig for første gang på 400 år

A newly-discovered green comet named Nishimura, after amateur Japanese astronomer Hideo Nishimura who discovered it, is currently visible for the first time in more than 400 years. Nishimura spotted the comet using a Canon digital camera and a telephoto lens. Comets are chunks of dirty ice that remain from the debris left over when our solar system first formed. Typically, comets stay far away from the sun and are frozen and invisible to us. However, occasionally, a comet will approach the sun.

As the sun’s heat begins to evaporate the icy material in the comet, the dirt and dust inside become freed, creating the tail of the comet that is visible from Earth. Nishimura’s discovery is remarkable considering the prevalence of automated telescopes. Amateur astronomers like Nishimura often find it challenging to discover something that is not already on the star chart.

To see the Nishimura comet, you need to be in the northern hemisphere and look towards your eastern horizon before sunrise. The best opportunity to see it is on Tuesday morning when it is closest to Earth. On September 17, the comet will be closest to the sun and will eventually become visible from the southern hemisphere. Look for it in the constellation of Leo and use binoculars or a small telescope for a good view.

kilder: Alt tatt i betraktning, NASA, NurPhoto via Getty Images

By Robert Andrew

relaterte innlegg

Vitenskap

Hvordan menneskelig skulder- og albuemobilitet oppsto fra trenedstigning

September 13, 2023 Robert Andrew
Vitenskap

Nye bevis tyder på potensiale for vann på Exoplanet K2-18b

September 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Vitenskap

Overraskende oppdagelse avslører ny innsikt i polarringgalakser

September 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Du bommet

Teknologi

Utforsk de spennende funksjonene til iOS 17 og macOS Sonoma

September 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer
Teknologi

BGMI løser inn koder for 13. september: Få spennende belønninger for Battlegrounds Mobile India

September 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Nyheter

Acer XV242F: En ny 540Hz spillskjerm kommer på markedet

September 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Nyheter

iPhone 15 Pro: Pris og tilgjengelighet

September 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer