A groundbreaking study conducted by researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the University of Washington has shed light on the enigmatic phenomenon of superbolts. These rare and astonishingly powerful lightning strikes, which account for less than 1 percent of all lightning events, can unleash as much as a thousand times more energy than regular strikes.

The study, encompassing lightning strike data collected between 2010 and 2018 from the global World Wide Lightning Location Network, has uncovered a crucial factor that contributes to the occurrence of superbolts. The findings reveal that the proximity of a storm cloud’s electrical charging zone to the surface of the land or ocean increases the likelihood of superbolts.

Scientists have previously noted that regions such as the Northeast Atlantic Ocean, the Mediterranean Sea, and the Altiplano plateau in Peru and Bolivia have a higher frequency of superbolt lightning. These areas are characterized by short distances between the charging zone and cold ocean waters or high altitude mountain surfaces.

The explanation lies in the fact that the charging zone, where electrification occurs, is created above the 0 °C (32 °F) air temperature level. The cold air above the ocean brings this level closer to the surface, while higher altitude mountains cause the air to rise, resulting in cooling and a proximity of the 0 °C level to the surface. The shorter distance between the charging zone and the surface of the land or ocean reduces electrical resistance, leading to higher current and more intense bolts of lightning.

Using various data parameters, including land and water surface height, charging zone height, cloud temperature at different levels, and aerosol concentrations in the clouds, the researchers constructed a global map that highlighted the relationship between these factors and lightning strength. Surprisingly, they found no correlation between superbolt lightning and aerosol mixtures, such as desert dust, contradicting previous studies.

Understanding the mechanics of superbolts is not only crucial for predicting their occurrence and minimizing potential damage to structures and vessels but also for comprehending the impact of climate change. Further research is necessary to determine whether a warming planet will result in an increase or decrease in superbolt lightning and how temperature and moisture changes will influence these events. The team also plans to investigate other factors that may contribute to superbolt formation, such as variations in the solar cycle or Earth’s magnetic field.

This study marks a significant step forward in unraveling the mysteries surrounding superbolts, providing scientists with a major breakthrough and a clearer picture of their occurrence. While there is much more to explore, these findings serve as a significant piece of the puzzle, motivating further investigations to expand our understanding of these extraordinary natural phenomena.

Source: The research has been published in the Journal of Geophysical Research Atmospheres.