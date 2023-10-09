Byliv

Avduking av ny teknologi og kraften til AI

Vitenskap

Fotavtrykk i New Mexico bekrefter mennesker i Amerika for 23,000 XNUMX år siden

ByGabriel Botha

Oktober 9, 2023
Fotavtrykk i New Mexico bekrefter mennesker i Amerika for 23,000 XNUMX år siden

A new analysis confirms that footprints found in mud in New Mexico were made by humans thousands of years before the traditional theory of humans migrating to the Americas. The standard theory states that humans migrated from Asia into Alaska around 14,000 years ago and gradually moved southward. However, the claim in 2021 that the footprints were between 23,000 and 21,000 years old challenged this theory. The new analysis, using two different methods, supports the earlier date and provides strong evidence that humans were living in North America during the last Ice Age.

The study, published in the journal Science, challenges the dominant theory that the Clovis culture, dating back 13,500 years, represents the first human culture in the Americas. Despite increasing evidence from other sites suggesting human presence as early as 16,000 years ago, the Clovis-first theory continues to prevail. When researchers from the US Geological Survey and an international team claimed the age of 23,000 to 21,000 years for seeds found in the footprints, it was met with skepticism from archaeologists.

To confirm the age of the footprints, the researchers focused on radiocarbon dating of conifer pollen. By isolating and purifying more than 75,000 pollen grains per sample, they were able to determine the carbon isotope composition using mass spectrometry. The radiocarbon dates of the pollen were statistically identical to the corresponding seed ages, providing additional support for the age of the footprints.

The researchers also used optically stimulated luminescence dating, which dates the last time quartz grains were exposed to sunlight. This method further supported the radiocarbon results, revealing a minimum age of about 21,500 years for quartz samples collected within the footprint-bearing layers.

With multiple lines of evidence pointing to the same age range, the study provides strong support for the presence of humans in North America during the last Ice Age. The findings challenge the traditional narrative of human migration into the Americas and call for a revised understanding of the peopling of the continent.

kilder:
– Source article: [insert title and URL here]
– Science journal: [insert source here]

By Gabriel Botha

relaterte innlegg

Vitenskap

Forstå viktigheten av informasjonskapsler i personvern på nettet

Oktober 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Vitenskap

Skjørheten til miljøsensorer i høyrisikoområder

Oktober 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Vitenskap

Lanseringen av NASAs Psyche-romfartøy kan bli forsinket på grunn av dårlig vær

Oktober 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Du bommet

Vitenskap

Forstå viktigheten av informasjonskapsler i personvern på nettet

Oktober 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

Skjørheten til miljøsensorer i høyrisikoområder

Oktober 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

Lanseringen av NASAs Psyche-romfartøy kan bli forsinket på grunn av dårlig vær

Oktober 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

NASA oppdager jordnær asteroide 2023 TF4

Oktober 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer