Uvanlig hybrid kolibri oppdaget i Peru

September 12, 2023
Uvanlig hybrid kolibri oppdaget i Peru

A never-before-documented hybrid hummingbird has been discovered in Cordillera Azul National Park in the Peruvian Andes. The bird is a result of the hybridization of two different species native to western South America: the Pink-throated Brilliant hummingbird and the Rufous-webbed Brilliant hummingbird. This discovery challenges the notion that separate hummingbird species do not interbreed. The hybrid bird has a unique gold-throated coloring that is a combination of the pink throats of its parent species. Researchers speculate that hybrids like this one might contribute to the diversity of structural colors found across the hummingbird family tree.

Feathers get their base color from pigments, but hummingbird feathers are iridescent, meaning their color is determined by how light is bent and filtered as it hits the feather cells from different angles. The gold-throated color of the hybrid hummingbird is a result of the complex ways in which iridescent feather colors are determined. Mixing the complex recipes for feather color from its two parent species resulted in the unique coloring of this hybrid bird.

Hybrid hummingbirds like this one are rare and their existence raises questions about the frequency and role of hybridization in hummingbird evolution. This discovery has opened up new avenues of inquiry for researchers and provides insights into the complexity of hummingbird genetics and coloration.

The source article from Chicago’s Field Museum is titled “Researchers Find Unusual Hybrid Hummingbird in Peru” and was published in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

The Hattiesburg American, part of USA TODAY Network, provides additional facts about hummingbirds in the Americas.

Definisjon:

Hybridization: The process of breeding between individuals of two different species or genetically distinct populations.

– Article: Researchers Find Unusual Hybrid Hummingbird in Peru (Chicago’s Field Museum)
– Article: 14 facts about hummingbirds (The Hattiesburg American, part of USA TODAY Network)

