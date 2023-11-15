Nytt AI-verktøy forbedrer fuglesangidentifikasjon for økologer

Ecologists and conservationists monitoring rare bird species face a challenge when it comes to identifying them through their songs. Existing identification software may not have encountered certain bird species or have a limited number of recordings to reference. To tackle this issue, researchers at the University of Moncton in Canada have developed a groundbreaking deep learning tool called ECOGEN.

ECOGEN is designed to generate lifelike bird sounds that can be used to enhance the samples of underrepresented bird species. These synthesized bird songs can then be utilized to train audio identification tools used in ecological monitoring. This is particularly useful as such tools often have a wealth of information on common bird species but lack comprehensive references for rarer species.

The researchers found that integrating artificial bird song samples generated by ECOGEN into a bird song identifier led to an average improvement of 12% in bird song classification accuracy.

Dr. Nicolas Lecomte, one of the lead researchers, explained that ECOGEN can bridge the gap in automated tools for tracking biodiversity by creating new instances of bird sounds. The tool allows for the expansion of sound libraries for species with limited wild recordings, including those that are rare, elusive, or sensitive. This approach proves valuable for conservation efforts, as it contributes to the understanding of endangered bird species’ vocalizations, behaviors, and habitat preferences.

Moreover, ECOGEN has potential applications beyond bird species. Dr. Lecomte stated that while the tool was initially developed for birds, it could potentially be applied to mammals, fish, insects, and amphibians.

The accessibility of the ECOGEN tool is another advantage. It is open source and can be used on basic computers, making it widely available to researchers and conservationists.

The operation of ECOGEN involves converting real bird song recordings into spectrograms, which are visual representations of sounds. From these spectrograms, new AI images are generated to expand the dataset for rare species with limited recordings. These spectrograms are then converted back into audio to train bird sound identification models. The researchers utilized a dataset of 23,784 wild bird recordings from around the world, covering 264 species in their study.

This innovative AI tool holds significant promise for enhancing bird song classification accuracy, contributing to the conservation of endangered bird species, and providing valuable insights into their vocalizations and behaviors.

(Kilde: phys.org)