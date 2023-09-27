Byliv

Avduking av ny teknologi og kraften til AI

Vitenskap

Neandertalere som sameksisterer med Homo sapiens i Europa kan ha blitt påvirket av planteetere bæreevne

ByRobert Andrew

September 27, 2023
Neandertalere som sameksisterer med Homo sapiens i Europa kan ha blitt påvirket av planteetere bæreevne

A recent study conducted by evolutionary scientists at Universidad de Cantabria in Spain, in collaboration with a researcher from Mott MacDonald Ltd. in the UK, suggests that Homo sapiens and Neanderthals coexisted for longer periods in Europe, especially in regions with a high abundance of herbivores.

Prior research has indicated that the arrival of Homo sapiens into Europe led to the extinction of Neanderthals, but the details of this process remain unclear. The new study challenges this notion, proposing that the disappearance of Neanderthals during the emergence of Homo sapiens may have been coincidental.

To investigate the history of coexistence between the two hominin species, the research team constructed a database of herbivore species in Europe approximately 60,000 years ago when both Homo sapiens and Neanderthals inhabited the continent. This period was also marked by significant climate change.

By comparing climatic changes with different European regions, the researchers developed a model to identify areas with more or less challenging climate conditions. They then created a chronological timeline of the disappearance of Neanderthals in each identified region and compared it with differences in food availability.

The study revealed significant overlap between the regions where Neanderthals and Homo sapiens coexisted. Interestingly, Neanderthals tended to persist longer in regions where they shared territory with Homo sapiens, contrary to the expectations of the competitive exclusion principle. This finding indicates that there may be other factors contributing to the decline and ultimate disappearance of Neanderthals.

The study provides new insights into the complex relationship between Neanderthals and Homo sapiens in Europe. Further research is needed to uncover the specific factors influencing the coexistence and decline of these hominin species.

Sources: Science Advances (DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adi4099), Phys.org

By Robert Andrew

relaterte innlegg

Vitenskap

NASA-astronaut Frank Rubio vender tilbake til jorden etter rekordstor romferd

September 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Vitenskap

ISRO-formann: Utforsker Venus-misjonen for å svare på spørsmål om jordens fremtid

September 28, 2023 Robert Andrew
Vitenskap

Vitenskapelig instrument på Chandrayaan-3-modulen sender nok data for fremtidig eksoplanetstudie

September 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Du bommet

Vitenskap

NASA-astronaut Frank Rubio vender tilbake til jorden etter rekordstor romferd

September 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

ISRO-formann: Utforsker Venus-misjonen for å svare på spørsmål om jordens fremtid

September 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

Vitenskapelig instrument på Chandrayaan-3-modulen sender nok data for fremtidig eksoplanetstudie

September 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

Chandrayaan-3: Hope falmer for Vikram Lander og Pragyan Rover

September 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer