Byliv

Avduking av ny teknologi og kraften til AI

Vitenskap

Neandertalere: Kunstnerisk, eventyrlysten og dyktig i matlaging

ByMampho Brescia

Oktober 18, 2023
Neandertalere: Kunstnerisk, eventyrlysten og dyktig i matlaging

Chunky creatures with limited intelligence and no flair? Think again. Recent studies have revealed that Neanderthals were far more fascinating than previously believed. Contrary to popular misconception, Neanderthals not only hunted Eurasian cave lions, but they also possessed the ability to start fires and prepare delicious meals. Additionally, these hominids adorned their bodies with artistic ornaments, challenging the notion that they were primitive creatures.

Archaeological excavations at Gruta de Oliveira in central Portugal between 1989 and 2012 shed light on Neanderthal habits during the Middle Paleolithic era. The discoveries included evidence of hearths, circular structures filled with residues such as charred bones, burnt wood, ash, and cooked animals like goats, deer, horses, and even rhinos and turtles. Other excavations in caves near Cartagena, Spain, uncovered remains of fish, mollusks, mussels, and roasted pine nuts.

While archaeologists have long known about Neanderthals’ use of fire, the recent study confirms that they deliberately started and maintained these fires for cooking purposes. The findings suggest that fire played a fundamental role in their daily lives and made their caves more comfortable.

Although it is still unclear how exactly Neanderthals kindled these fires, researchers propose that they likely used flint rocks to create sparks. These similarities between Neanderthals and Homo sapiens living in the same region during that period indicate that Neanderthals were not a different species but a distinct form of humans.

This new understanding of Neanderthals challenges the outdated notion that they were unintelligent and uncultured. They were capable hunters, skilled chefs, and even artists. As we continue to piece together their story, it is clear that Neanderthals were not so different from us after all.

kilder:
– Study on Neanderthal use of fire: Citation to be added
– Excavations at Gruta de Oliveira: Citation to be added

By Mampho Brescia

relaterte innlegg

Vitenskap

Forstå elektronoppførsel i smeltede salter for avanserte atomreaktorer

Oktober 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Vitenskap

Fordelene med regelmessig trening

Oktober 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Vitenskap

Dyp korallbleking i det indiske hav: en sterk advarsel om virkninger av klimaendringer

Oktober 20, 2023 Robert Andrew

Du bommet

Vitenskap

Forstå elektronoppførsel i smeltede salter for avanserte atomreaktorer

Oktober 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

Fordelene med regelmessig trening

Oktober 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

Dyp korallbleking i det indiske hav: en sterk advarsel om virkninger av klimaendringer

Oktober 20, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

NASAs Psyche Mission: Utforske en metallrik asteroide

Oktober 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer