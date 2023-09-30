Vellykket asteroideprøve levert til jorden av OSIRIS-REx romfartøy

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has successfully returned to Earth, bringing with it the first asteroid sample collected by NASA. The sample, consisting of rocks and soil collected from the asteroid Bennu, landed in the Utah desert on September 24. The sample capsule was charred on the outside due to the high temperatures it experienced while re-entering Earth’s atmosphere. The precious contents are now safely stored at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where scientists will study them to learn more about our solar system.

OSIRIS-APEX Mission Sets Course for Apophis Asteroid

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, now renamed OSIRIS-APEX, is embarking on a new mission to study the asteroid Apophis. Apophis was once considered a potentially hazardous threat to Earth, but recent research has shown that there is no risk of a collision. In 2029, Apophis will come close enough to Earth that it will be visible to the naked eye. OSIRIS-APEX will go into orbit around Apophis during this time and study the asteroid for 18 months. Although it can no longer collect a sample, the spacecraft will use thrusters to kick up dust and rocks to analyze Apophis’ surface.

Discovery of an Ancient Greek Courtesan’s Remains

Archaeologists excavating a tomb in Israel have discovered what may be the remains of a hetaira, or ancient Greek courtesan. The woman’s cremated remains were found inside a cave, along with a well-preserved bronze folding mirror. She is believed to have accompanied a government official or high general during the Hellenistic Age. The rare pristine mirror provides insights into her origins, and researchers hope to uncover more of her story in the future.

Global Atlas Reveals Mystery of Fairy Circles

Fairy circles, mysterious dot patterns of barren dirt found in dryland grasses, have fascinated scientists for years. A new atlas compiled by Spanish scientists using artificial intelligence has revealed that fairy circles are present in hundreds of locations worldwide. The cause of this phenomenon remains unknown, but the global atlas will facilitate further research to understand why these patterns appear. Additionally, scientists have predicted that the formation of a massive supercontinent in 250 million years could make Earth uninhabitable for humans and mammals due to excessive heat.

Record-Breaking Astronaut Returns to Earth

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio has returned to Earth after spending a record-breaking 371 days in space. His extended stay was not initially planned, as the Soyuz spacecraft he arrived in suffered a coolant leak caused by space debris. A replacement spacecraft was sent to the International Space Station, and a fresh crew arrived on September 15. Rubio’s year-long stay in zero gravity is the longest a US astronaut has spent in space. He is now readjusting to life on Earth, which may take several months before he feels normal again. In other space news, a new film explores the inspiring story of astronaut José Hernández, who became the first former migrant worker to go to space in 2009 after being rejected by NASA multiple times.

