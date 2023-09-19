NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter continues to defy expectations and push the boundaries of off-Earth flight. During its 59th flight on Mars, the 4-pound (1.8 kilograms) rotorcraft reached its highest altitude yet — 66 feet (20 meters). The flight lasted 142.59 seconds and was a pure hover, with no horizontal movement.

Ingenuity, which landed on Mars with NASA’s Perseverance rover in February 2021, serves as a scout for the rover team. Its primary mission was to demonstrate that aerial exploration on Mars is feasible despite the planet’s thin atmosphere. After successfully completing this proof-of-concept, Ingenuity has continued to fly, assisting Perseverance in finding optimal paths for exploration and identifying interesting science targets.

Since its first flight, Ingenuity has completed a total of 59 flights, covering a distance of 43,652 feet (13,304 meters) and spending a cumulative 106.5 minutes in the air. Prior to Flight 59, the helicopter’s altitude record was 59 feet (18 meters). Its single-flight distance record is 2,310 feet (704 meters), set in April 2022, and its duration record is 169.5 seconds, set in August 2021.

The Ingenuity helicopter has proven to be a valuable asset in the exploration of Mars, providing valuable data and paving the way for future aerial vehicles to assist in scientific research and potential human missions to the Red Planet.

Definisjoner:

Ingenuity: A lightweight rotorcraft designed and operated by NASA for aerial exploration on Mars.

Perseverance: NASA’s rover that landed on Mars in February 2021, tasked with searching for signs of ancient life and collecting samples for future return to Earth.

Proof-of-concept: A demonstration or experiment designed to verify the feasibility or potential success of a concept or idea.

kilder:

NASAs Jet Propulsion Laboratory