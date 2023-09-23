Byliv

Avduking av ny teknologi og kraften til AI

Vitenskap

NASAs OSIRIS-REx-kapsel som bærer asteroideprøvehoder for brennende nedstigning

ByRobert Andrew

September 23, 2023
NASAs OSIRIS-REx-kapsel som bærer asteroideprøvehoder for brennende nedstigning

NASA’s robotic spacecraft, OSIRIS-REx, is set to make a fiery descent through the Earth’s atmosphere and land in the Utah desert on Sunday. The spacecraft, which carried a sample of rocky material collected from the surface of an asteroid named Bennu, has completed its seven-year voyage and is expected to make a “spot-on” touchdown at the Utah Test and Training range.

The OSIRIS-REx mission, a collaboration between NASA and scientists at the University of Arizona, aims to bring back the largest-ever asteroid sample for analysis. Previous missions by Japan’s space agency have also returned asteroid samples to Earth.

Bennu, the asteroid from which the sample was collected, is classified as a “near-Earth object” and passes relatively close to our planet every six years. Scientists estimate the odds of it striking Earth in the late 22nd century at 1-in-2,700. Bennu is small compared to other asteroids, measuring just 1,600 feet in diameter, but it holds valuable clues about the origins and development of rocky planets like Earth.

The sample, estimated to weigh 250 grams, will be examined by scientists from around the world in various laboratories. The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will continue on its journey to explore another near-Earth asteroid.

kilder:
- Reuters

By Robert Andrew

relaterte innlegg

Vitenskap

SpaceX lanserer vellykket 21 Starlink-satellitter i bane

September 25, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Vitenskap

Utforske rom for naturressurser: En løsning på jordens mangel?

September 25, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Vitenskap

Spacecraft Fuel from Lunar Water: The Future of Space Exploration and Economy

September 25, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Du bommet

Vitenskap

SpaceX lanserer vellykket 21 Starlink-satellitter i bane

September 25, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

Utforske rom for naturressurser: En løsning på jordens mangel?

September 25, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

Spacecraft Fuel from Lunar Water: The Future of Space Exploration and Economy

September 25, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

Forviklingene ved tidlig menneskelig embryonal utvikling

September 25, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer