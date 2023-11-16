NASA forvandler astronomiske data til musikk for musikere å spille

For those who find the technicalities of NASA’s telescope data overwhelming, a fascinating new project has emerged that transforms this complex data into original music that can be played by musicians. Since 2020, NASA’s Chandra X-ray Center has been pioneering the field of “sonification,” converting digital telescope data into notes and sounds. This innovative project allows individuals to experience astronomical data through their sense of hearing, providing a novel way to interpret scientific information beyond traditional visual representations.

Going a step further, NASA has collaborated with composer Sophie Kastner to create music that can be played by musicians. Kastner describes this endeavor as “writing a fictional story that is largely based on real facts,” infusing the space data translated into sound with a new human dimension.

The data used for this pilot program is sourced from a small region at the center of our Milky Way galaxy, where a supermassive black hole resides. Spanning approximately 400 light-years, this captivating area has attracted the attention of NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, Hubble Space Telescope, and the retired Spitzer Space Telescope.

The process of creating music from the data involves utilizing various algorithms to map the information into sounds that humans can comprehend. Kastner focuses on specific sections of the data image, highlighting overlooked aspects when the full sonification is played. This technique allows for a deeper exploration of the data and reveals intricate musical patterns within it.

Kimberly Arcand, Chandra visualization and emerging technology scientist, believes that this project represents another way for humans to interact with the night sky, as they have for centuries. Although the tools may have changed, the core concept of finding inspiration in the wonders of the universe and expressing it through art remains constant.

FAQ:

Q: What is sonification?

A: Sonification is the process of converting data into sound, allowing individuals to perceive information through hearing rather than visual representation.

Q: What telescopes are involved in the project?

A: NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, Hubble Space Telescope, and retired Spitzer Space Telescope have contributed data for the project.

Q: Who is composer Sophie Kastner?

A: Sophie Kastner is the composer collaborating with NASA to create playable music from the transformed data.

Q: Where does the data for the music come from?

A: The data used for the music is collected from a small region at the center of the Milky Way galaxy, known for housing a supermassive black hole.