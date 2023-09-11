Byliv

September 11, 2023
Japanske SLIM Moon Lander bruker Tiny Lunar Explorer

Japan’s recent launch of the SLIM moon lander included a unique lunar explorer called the Lunar Excursion Vehicle 2 (LEV-2). Inspired by children’s toys, LEV-2 is a small metal sphere about the size of a tennis ball. Once on the moon, it will detach from the SLIM lander and transform its two halves to navigate the lunar surface. SLIM, or Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, is Japan’s first soft lunar landing demonstration and was launched alongside the XRISM X-ray satellite aboard an H-2A rocket.

SLIM is a compact spacecraft measuring less than 9 feet across and will spend the next few months reaching lunar orbit. After that, it will survey its landing site inside the moon’s Shioli Crater for one month. If all goes as planned, LEV-2 will release from the lander and begin rolling to capture images of the landing site and its surroundings. LEV-2 is equipped with two cameras and a stabilizer to aid navigation, transmitting data back to Earth through LEV-1, another probe accompanying SLIM.

The design of LEV-2 was a collaborative effort between HIRANO Daichi at JAXA, toy manufacturer Tomy, researchers at Doshisha University, and Sony Group. The shape-changing mechanics used in children’s toys were implemented to allow LEV-2 to move effectively. By adopting robust and safe design technologies, the number of components in the vehicle was minimized, increasing its reliability. Furthermore, downsizing and weight reduction technologies helped meet the size constraints of flying aboard the SLIM lander.

This diminutive roboball not only serves a scientific purpose but is also aimed at inspiring children and fostering interest in science. The hope is that children will see the LEV-2 and be inspired to pursue scientific endeavors.

Definisjoner:
– Lunar Excursion Vehicle 2 (LEV-2): A small metal sphere designed to traverse the lunar surface and capture images.
– SLIM: An abbreviation for Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, a spacecraft designed for Japan’s first soft lunar landing.
– Regolith: The layer of loose material covering solid rock on the moon’s surface.

