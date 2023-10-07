Byliv

Avduking av ny teknologi og kraften til AI

Vitenskap

Jamess Webb Space Telescope avslører overraskende funn om tidlige galakser

ByRobert Andrew

Oktober 7, 2023
Jamess Webb Space Telescope avslører overraskende funn om tidlige galakser

The James Webb Space Telescope has made groundbreaking discoveries about the early universe, including the existence of mature galaxies during the cosmic dawn. These findings have challenged previous theories in cosmology and left scientists searching for explanations. However, a new study using sophisticated computer simulations may have resolved this mystery.

The study suggests that star formation in the early galaxies occurred in bursts rather than at a steady pace. While these galaxies may have been relatively small, they appear to glow brightly due to these intense bursts of star formation. This can create a deceptive impression of great mass, leading to the misconception that these galaxies are larger than they actually are.

“Astronomers can securely measure how bright those early galaxies are because photons (particles of light) are directly detectable and countable, whereas it is much more difficult to tell whether those galaxies are really big or massive. They appear to be big because they are observed to be bright,” explains Guochao Sun, the lead author of the study.

The findings from the James Webb Space Telescope have provided a unique glimpse into the cosmic dawn and shed light on the early history of our universe. These discoveries have the potential to revolutionize our understanding of the origin and development of galaxies.

kilder:
– Reuters: Will Dunham
– Northwestern University
– Astrofysiske journalbrev

By Robert Andrew

relaterte innlegg

Vitenskap

The International Space Station: A Unique Science Laboratory

Oktober 9, 2023 Robert Andrew
Vitenskap

Hvorfor er Mars rød? Utforsk vitenskapen bak fargen

Oktober 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Vitenskap

En sjelden «Ring of Fire»-solformørkelse til Grace the Skies 14. oktober

Oktober 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Du bommet

Vitenskap

The International Space Station: A Unique Science Laboratory

Oktober 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

Hvorfor er Mars rød? Utforsk vitenskapen bak fargen

Oktober 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

En sjelden «Ring of Fire»-solformørkelse til Grace the Skies 14. oktober

Oktober 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

Professor Dimitrios Buhalis anerkjent som en av verdens beste forskere innen reiselivsforskning

Oktober 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer