M87 Black Hole: Nye bevis bekrefter rotasjon gjennom presesjon

A supermassive black hole residing 55 million light-years away in the galaxy known as M87 has been the subject of much fascination among astronomers. Having a mass equivalent to 6.5 billion Suns, this powerfully active black hole became famous in 2019 as the first black hole to be directly imaged. The image captured by the Event Horizon Telescope revealed a halo of light around the black hole, distorted by its immense gravity.

One side of the halo appeared brighter than the other, providing evidence of rotation or spin according to Einstein’s theory of general relativity. However, to confirm black hole rotation independent of this assumption, scientists have turned their attention to a phenomenon called precession.

Precession is a rotational effect observed in various spinning bodies, such as tops and even the Earth. It occurs when an object’s axis of rotation slowly shifts due to external gravitational forces. The team behind the recent study examined more than 17 years of radio data on the black hole’s jets, which emanate from its rotational poles at near-light speed.

By analyzing the shifts in orientation of the jets over time, the researchers found evidence of precession. The black hole’s axis of rotation is shown to precess within a range of approximately 10 degrees, completing a cycle every 8 to 10 years. This direct effect of rotation confirms that the M87 black hole is indeed rotating.

While this discovery solidifies the understanding of black hole dynamics, it raises the question of what causes the black hole to precess. Unlike bodies such as Earth, which experience precession due to the gravitational pull of another massive body like the Moon, the M87 black hole lacks a nearby object of comparable mass.

The researchers suggest that the Lense-Thirring effect, also known as frame dragging, may be at play. According to general relativity, a rotating mass twists the fabric of spacetime around it, affecting the orbits of surrounding objects. In the case of black holes, this effect can be particularly strong. The accretion disk of matter surrounding the black hole could become slightly askew, exerting a torque when consumed by the black hole and causing it to precess.

By providing solid data on the dynamic behavior of a black hole, this study allows scientists to compare computational models with observations. A deeper understanding of black holes’ interactions with their environments not only sheds light on these enigmatic cosmic entities but also enhances our knowledge of the galaxies in which they reside.

kilder:

Cui, Yuzhu, et al. “Precessing jet nozzle connecting to a spinning black hole in M87.” Nature 621.7980 (2023): 711-715.