Erstatter tradisjonell gjødselproduksjon med elektrifisert syntese for ureaproduksjon med lav karbonintensitet

September 12, 2023
Researchers from Northwestern University and the University of Toronto have collaborated to explore a promising method for producing the fertilizer urea using electrified synthesis. This process not only reduces the carbon intensity associated with urea production but also helps denitrify wastewater. The team utilized a hybrid catalyst made of zinc and copper to convert waste nitrogen and carbon dioxide into urea.

The use of synthetic nitrogen fertilizer in agriculture is crucial but contributes to significant carbon emissions and nitrate-containing runoff. The fertilizer production industry is responsible for 3% of energy consumption annually, making it a target for reducing emissions and finding more sustainable alternatives.

Urea is a widely used and valuable fertilizer in the industry, representing a $100 billion market. While researchers have explored alternative routes for producing ammonia, a primary precursor to many fertilizers, few have focused on urea. This research project aimed to investigate whether waste nitrogen sources, captured CO2, and electricity could be used to generate urea.

The team discovered that a hybrid catalyst composed of zinc and copper worked effectively in a relay mode to facilitate the conversion of carbon dioxide and waste nitrogen into urea. The researchers found historical references dating back to the 1970s that hinted at the potential of pure metals like zinc and copper in these processes. By optimizing the ratio of zinc to copper, the team achieved the desired conversion efficiency.

In addition to reducing the carbon footprint associated with fertilizer production, the research team conducted a thorough life-cycle analysis to assess the energy and cost savings. They found that transitioning to renewable energy sources further decreased energy emissions, making the technology more viable for water treatment facilities. The conversion efficiency would need to reach 70% for the process to be widely practical.

While there is still progress to be made before commercialization, such as accounting for water treatment impurities and increasing the process’s operating time, the electrified synthesis of urea using a hybrid catalyst holds tremendous potential in providing low-carbon-intensity fertilizer production and wastewater denitrification.

Sources: Nature Catalysis

By Vicky Stavropoulou

