ROARS-oppdragskonseptet: Bruk av satellittsvermer for å studere solaktivitet og romvær

The European Space Agency (ESA) has approved the funding for a mission called Revealing the Orbital and Atmospheric Responses to Solar activity (ROARS), which aims to utilize a swarm of satellites to enhance scientific observations. By distributing scientific payloads among multiple CubeSats, the mission aims to gather crucial data on solar activity and space weather, which can play a significant role in collisions between satellites and the accumulation of space debris.

CubeSats, small modular satellites about the size of a microwave oven, will be equipped with advanced instruments, including magnetic and atmospheric sensors, as well as laser communication capabilities. Ground-based lasers and radar instruments will support the swarm of satellites. Together, these satellites and instruments will work to uncover the effects of solar activity on the upper atmosphere, such as changes in drag that can impact satellite altitudes.

Solar activity can cause the atmosphere to expand, leading to increased drag on satellites and a subsequent decrease in their altitudes. The ROARS mission aims to understand this relationship between space weather and energy deposition in the upper atmosphere, with the goal of ensuring the safety of satellites that are vital for everyday life.

Ravindra Desai, the Principal Investigator of the mission, explains that the mission’s objective is to gain a comprehensive understanding of how space weather affects the upper atmosphere and threatens satellite operations. By doing so, this mission can help create a safer environment for space exploration and support ESA’s vision of using Low Earth Orbit as a secure base for lunar and Martian expeditions.

The swarm-based design of the ROARS satellites themselves allows for collision avoidance, ensuring the safety and integrity of the mission. Additionally, the satellites are equipped with de-orbital technologies to enable controlled altitude reduction after a period of five years. This measure ensures that the ROARS swarm does not contribute to the space debris issue it seeks to address.

This concept mission opens up exciting possibilities for advancing our understanding of space weather and its impact on satellite operations. By leveraging satellite swarms, the ROARS mission aims to provide vital data that can enhance safety in space and pave the way for further exploration of celestial bodies.

