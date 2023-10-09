Byliv

Avduking av ny teknologi og kraften til AI

Vitenskap

Elon Musk planlegger Mars-landing om tre til fire år, uttrykker optimisme om stjerneskip-lanseringen

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktober 9, 2023
Elon Musk planlegger Mars-landing om tre til fire år, uttrykker optimisme om stjerneskip-lanseringen

During a recent videoconference at the International Astronautical Congress, Elon Musk shared SpaceX’s plans to achieve a spacecraft landing on Mars within the next three to four years. He also expressed optimism about the upcoming launch of SpaceX’s Starship.

Previously, SpaceX had conducted an uncrewed test flight of the Starship, but it encountered an explosion mid-air, cutting the flight short after less than four minutes. Musk acknowledged the challenges faced by the company and stated that they had learned valuable lessons from the incident.

Although the April mishap prompted the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to ground the Starship program, SpaceX has been actively working to address the concerns raised. The FAA has outlined 63 corrective actions that SpaceX must undertake to prevent future incidents.

Despite asserting that they have taken the necessary steps to address the FAA’s concerns, SpaceX has not yet received a launch license from the federal regulator. In addition to securing the license, the company will need to obtain further environmental approvals for its launches.

Elon Musk’s ambition to land humans on Mars remains steadfast, and the Starship rocket plays a pivotal role in realizing this vision. With Musk’s optimistic outlook and the efforts being made by SpaceX, many eagerly await the success of the Starship launch and subsequent missions, which could pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet.

kilder:
– Den internasjonale astronautiske kongressen
– United States Federal Aviation Administration

By Vicky Stavropoulou

relaterte innlegg

Vitenskap

Forskere gjør fremskritt i å avdekke gåten til mørk materie

Oktober 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Vitenskap

Nytt satellittoppdrag for å overvåke havstrømmer

Oktober 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Vitenskap

Point Nemo: The Final Resting Place of Spacecraft

Oktober 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Du bommet

Vitenskap

Forskere gjør fremskritt i å avdekke gåten til mørk materie

Oktober 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

Nytt satellittoppdrag for å overvåke havstrømmer

Oktober 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

Point Nemo: The Final Resting Place of Spacecraft

Oktober 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

Konkurransen om å oppdage verdens eldste pattedyrfossiler blir til en gjørmete feide

Oktober 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer