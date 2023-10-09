Innvirkningen av kosmiske hendelser på fødselen av jordbruk

New research suggests that the birth of agriculture in Syria nearly 13 thousand years ago was triggered by a cosmic event. The arrival of comet fragments caused a dramatic climate change, leading to the disappearance of plants and animals that hunter-gatherer communities relied on for survival.

A global team of researchers conducted an analysis of sediment layers from the Neolithic site of Abu Hureyra in Syria. The site, well-known for its evidence of the shift from hunting and gathering to farming, was excavated in the 1970s but later submerged under Lake Assad. The team contributed four peer-reviewed papers to support the Younger Dryas impact hypothesis, which proposes that a cosmic impact caused a sudden and severe interruption to Earth’s climate warming.

The analysis of sediment layers revealed important factors such as changes in building architecture, diet, the cultivation of domestic-type grains and legumes, and the initial domestication of animals. Notably, the researchers identified shock-fractured quartz grains, which are consistent with impact, as well as evidence of a massive firestorm.

The presence of shock-fractured quartz grains is a significant indicator of a cosmic impact event. Similar fractures have been observed in quartz exposed to nuclear explosions. This suggests that an asteroid or comet breaking apart near Earth’s surface could cause these fractures to propagate globally through shockwaves.

Further analysis of the sediment layers uncovered tiny diamonds, special crystals, and small balls made of silica and iron. Some of these substances could only have formed under conditions of high temperature and pressure, indicating the occurrence of a cosmic impact.

The researchers propose that a large comet, approximately 100 kilometers wide, disintegrated and triggered major climate change in the northern hemisphere. As a result, the hunter-gatherer community at Abu Hureyra was forced to transition to agriculture and herding to sustain themselves in the new environment.

This research provides new evidence linking cosmic impacts, environmental shifts, and significant changes in human societies. It demonstrates how a cosmic event can have a profound impact on the course of human history, giving rise to the birth of agriculture and the beginning of sustained agriculture and animal domestication.

