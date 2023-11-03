Unraveling the Origins of the Moon: New Study Reveals Deeper Insights

Scientists have long speculated about the formation of the moon, with the prevailing theory suggesting a massive collision between a Mars-sized protoplanet and Earth approximately 4.5 billion years ago. However, the lack of direct evidence, such as a crater or remnants of the protoplanet, named Theia, has left much to be desired. In a groundbreaking study published in the prestigious journal Nature, researchers from the California Institute of Technology unveil compelling new evidence that could rewrite the story of our moon’s origins.

Led by Qian Yuan, a postdoctoral researcher at Caltech, the team embarked on a quest to find traces of Theia, the elusive protoplanet. Their journey took them deep within the Earth, specifically to the boundary between the mantle and core, roughly 1,800 miles beneath the surface. Astonishingly, they discovered substantial fragments of Theia nestled in this enigmatic region.

Dr. Yuan’s curiosity about Theia’s fate was piqued during his graduate studies at Arizona State University when a professor posed a crucial question: “Where is the impactor Theia right now?” This seemingly straightforward query planted the seed of an idea that eventually led to this groundbreaking research.

While it is widely accepted that Theia contributed to the formation of the moon, the study unveils a surprising revelation – approximately 90% of Theia’s mass ultimately made its way back to Earth. Some portions would have undoubtedly merged with Earth’s minerals through melting, but the researchers speculate that certain fragments may have remained largely intact.

The breakthrough findings tie into the mystery surrounding two immense structures deep within the mantle – one beneath West Africa, known as Tuzo, and the other under the Pacific Ocean, named Jason. These colossal formations, spanning vast areas and extending hundreds of miles into the mantle, have puzzled scientists for decades. Dr. Yuan and his team propose that Tuzo and Jason could potentially be additional remnants of Theia, with their combined volume roughly matching that of the moon.

Through advanced computer simulations, the researchers reconstructed the collision between Earth and Theia, meticulously tracking the movements of the fragmented pieces post-impact. The simulations demonstrated that the collision’s intense force melted Earth’s crust and outer mantle, blending them with fragments of Theia and eventually giving birth to our moon.

This groundbreaking study sheds new light on the formation of our moon while unraveling the enigma of the Tuzo and Jason structures. While there are still many questions to answer, these findings invite further exploration and pave the way for a deeper understanding of our celestial history.

