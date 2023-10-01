Byliv

Avduking av ny teknologi og kraften til AI

Vitenskap

Koblingen mellom kvasarer og støv: Innsikt fra ny forskning

ByGabriel Botha

Oktober 1, 2023
Koblingen mellom kvasarer og støv: Innsikt fra ny forskning

A recent study has shed new light on the connection between quasars and the amount of dust surrounding them. Quasars are distant galaxies with extremely bright cores, fueled by an actively feeding supermassive black hole. The interaction between dust and gas swirling into the black hole causes the material to emit an intense glow, surpassing the brightness of all other stars in the galaxy. Researchers have now found that quasars surrounded by more dust tend to exhibit stronger radio emissions.

Quasars are renowned for their luminosity, with their cores typically appearing blue due to the presence of bright supermassive black holes and the surrounding rings of matter. However, there is a subset of quasars that appear red, and the reasons behind this phenomenon have remained elusive. To explore this further, scientists turned to the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI), deployed to map large-scale structures in the universe over a five-year mission.

By leveraging DESI’s observations, researchers measured the reddening or amount of dust in a sample set of approximately 35,000 quasars. They found that all the red quasars in their sample were surrounded by substantial quantities of dust, primarily situated around the central regions of the galaxies. These findings, published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, provide valuable insights into the nature of red quasars.

Lead author of the study, Victoria Fawcett, acknowledges that many questions remain unanswered about red quasars. Determining whether enhanced radio emissions are caused by black hole winds or radio jets is one such area that requires further investigation. Fawcett expresses optimism that the growing sample of DESI red quasars, as the mission progresses, will contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of these intriguing objects.

As the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument continues its primary observation run, it is expected to collect optical spectra for approximately three million quasars. The insights gained from DESI will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in unraveling the mysteries surrounding quasars and their relationship with dust.

kilder:
– Victoria Fawcett et al., Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (2021)
– “First evidence found linking black holes to dark energy: A deep dive” (source)
– “Early release data from Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument contains two million objects” (source)

By Gabriel Botha

relaterte innlegg

Vitenskap

Tørkestress forårsaker endringer i regnskogens jordfunksjon

Oktober 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Vitenskap

Banebrytende proteinbasert biosensor utviklet for å oppdage landminer og TNT-basert ueksplodert ammunisjon

Oktober 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Vitenskap

NASAs Perseverance Rover fanger Martian Dust Devil i Jezero-krateret

Oktober 3, 2023 Robert Andrew

Du bommet

Vitenskap

Tørkestress forårsaker endringer i regnskogens jordfunksjon

Oktober 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

Banebrytende proteinbasert biosensor utviklet for å oppdage landminer og TNT-basert ueksplodert ammunisjon

Oktober 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

NASAs Perseverance Rover fanger Martian Dust Devil i Jezero-krateret

Oktober 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

Asteroide 2008 QY: Detaljer og potensielle konsekvenser

Oktober 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer