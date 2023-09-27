New Research Confirms Gravity Affects Antimatter in the Same Way as Matter

A recent study conducted by the ALPHA collaboration at CERN’s Antimatter Factory has provided significant insight into the behavior of antimatter in the presence of gravity. The research, published in Nature, shows that within the precision of the experiment, atoms of antihydrogen, which consist of a positron orbiting an antiproton, fall to Earth in the same manner as their matter counterparts.

The study is a significant milestone in the field of antimatter research, as it is the first experiment to directly observe the gravitational effect on the motion of antimatter. Jeffrey Hangst, spokesperson for ALPHA, describes the importance of the research, stating, “In physics, you don’t really know something until you observe it. This is the first direct experiment to actually observe a gravitational effect on the motion of antimatter. It’s a milestone in the study of antimatter, which still mystifies us due to its apparent absence in the Universe.”

Gravity, the weakest of the four fundamental forces of nature, is the attractive force between objects with mass. Antihydrogen atoms, being electrically neutral and stable, provide an ideal system for studying the gravitational behavior of antimatter.

The ALPHA collaboration produces antihydrogen atoms by utilizing negatively charged antiprotons and positively charged positrons. The antiprotons are produced and slowed down in the Antimatter Factory’s AD and ELENA machines, while the positrons are accumulated from a sodium-22 source. The resulting antihydrogen atoms, which are neutral but slightly magnetic, are confined in a magnetic trap to prevent contact with matter and annihilation.

The researchers created a vertical apparatus called ALPHA-g, which allowed them to measure the vertical positions at which the antihydrogen atoms annihilated with matter. The apparatus made it possible to measure the effect of gravity on the atoms once the trap’s magnetic field was switched off.

Through their experiments, the ALPHA team found that the acceleration of antihydrogen atoms is consistent with the gravitational force between matter and the Earth. The study involved multiple trials with varying values of an additional magnetic field to gauge the impact on gravity. The results indicate that, within the precision of the experiment, antimatter and matter experience the same gravitational force.

The next step for the team is to measure the acceleration of antihydrogen atoms as precisely as possible. They plan to implement laser-cooling of antihydrogen atoms in future experiments, which is expected to improve the precision of their measurements.

The research conducted by the ALPHA collaboration at CERN’s Antimatter Factory adds to our understanding of the properties and behavior of antimatter. It is part of ongoing efforts at CERN to study and produce antimatter, with other experiments also focused on measuring the gravitational acceleration of atomic antimatter.

