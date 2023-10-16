Byliv

Avduking av ny teknologi og kraften til AI

Vitenskap

Astronomer bruker partikkeldusjer til å studere kosmiske stråler

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktober 16, 2023
Astronomer bruker partikkeldusjer til å studere kosmiske stråler

Astronomers have developed a new method for studying cosmic rays that constantly bombard Earth from space. These charged particles are difficult to trace back to their source due to deflections caused by magnetic fields in space. The sources of cosmic rays, which lie beyond the solar system, remain a mystery. Potential suspects include supernovas, active galactic nuclei, gamma-ray bursts, and dark matter, but conclusive evidence has yet to be found.

However, scientists have found a way to analyze showers of secondary particles created when cosmic rays interact with Earth’s atmosphere. These “extensive air showers” occur when charged cosmic particles collide with particles in the atmosphere and produce a cascade of secondary particles that rain down to Earth’s surface.

In a recent study, researchers used precise observations of extensive air showers taken with the Subaru Telescope in Hawaii to gain insights into these particles and the cosmic rays that trigger them. They analyzed thousands of images captured between 2014 and 2020, identifying 13 images containing extensive air showers. These images revealed a greater number of particle tracks than expected, potentially providing a clue to unraveling the mystery of cosmic rays.

The research team believes their method has the potential to determine the nature of individual particles in extensive air showers, which could contribute to better understanding cosmic rays. By integrating this approach with conventional methods, astronomers hope to uncover the particle ingredients of air showers and gain further insights into the origins of cosmic rays.

Scientists suspect that cosmic rays are primarily composed of protons (90%), helium nuclei (9%), and other particles such as electrons and heavy atomic nuclei. This new study offers a promising avenue for identifying the particles present in air showers and, consequently, cosmic rays.

The team’s research was published in the journal Scientific Reports.

kilder:
– Vitenskapelige rapporter

By Vicky Stavropoulou

relaterte innlegg

Vitenskap

Forskere foreslår en ny naturlov som utvider evolusjonen

Oktober 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Vitenskap

Ingenuity Helikopteret setter ny bakkehastighetsrekord på Mars

Oktober 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Vitenskap

Gammelt menneskelig DNA funnet i neandertalere, spor tilbake over 250,000 XNUMX år

Oktober 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Du bommet

Vitenskap

Forskere foreslår en ny naturlov som utvider evolusjonen

Oktober 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

Ingenuity Helikopteret setter ny bakkehastighetsrekord på Mars

Oktober 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

Gammelt menneskelig DNA funnet i neandertalere, spor tilbake over 250,000 XNUMX år

Oktober 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

Forbløffende bilde tatt av NASAs DSCOVR-satellitt viser ringformet solformørkelse fra en million mil unna

Oktober 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer