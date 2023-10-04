Byliv

Avduking av ny teknologi og kraften til AI

Vitenskap

Den globale halvlederindustrien: komplekse forsyningskjeder og geopolitiske hensyn

ByGabriel Botha

Oktober 4, 2023
Den globale halvlederindustrien: komplekse forsyningskjeder og geopolitiske hensyn

The semiconductor industry is a critical component of modern electronics, serving a wide range of applications from household appliances to military equipment. Historically, the industry was dominated by the United States, but globalization and technological complexity have led to a dispersed production chain across different countries.

Key players in the semiconductor industry include companies involved in various stages of production. For example, U.S.-based Cadence Design and Synopsis control 90% of the market for electronic design automation tools, while ASML from the Netherlands is the sole supplier of equipment for advanced lithography. Taiwan and South Korea also play significant roles in the production of semiconductors, particularly in the end-market and memory chip production, respectively.

China is a major player in the global semiconductor industry as the world’s largest consumer of chips and dominant producer of electronic products. Many global chip makers have established production facilities in China to cater to its market. Additionally, China is a key supplier of rare metals required for semiconductor production.

The current global semiconductor industry is highly interdependent, with no single country able to independently produce a microchip from start to finish. However, concerns over China’s technological development and its impact on U.S. national interests have prompted stricter export control measures. As early as 2018, the U.S. imposed restrictions on Chinese technology companies like ZTE for violating sanctions. These measures highlighted the reliance on U.S. technology in the production of semiconductors.

While the U.S. has taken steps to remove some Chinese companies from restriction lists, the basis of its technology policy towards China remains unchanged. The growing regional fragmentation of the semiconductor industry due to geopolitical considerations may result in supply chain disruptions and increased costs for all parties involved.

Kilde: Ingen

By Gabriel Botha

relaterte innlegg

Vitenskap

NASA rakettoppdrag ledet av forsker med indisk opprinnelse for å studere effekten av ringformet solformørkelse på jordens øvre atmosfære

Oktober 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Vitenskap

Innvirkningen av BlueWalker 3-satellitten på astronomi: Nye funn og bekymringer

Oktober 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Vitenskap

Viktigheten av samtykke til informasjonskapsler og personvern i nettbasert markedsføring

Oktober 7, 2023 Robert Andrew

Du bommet

Vitenskap

NASA rakettoppdrag ledet av forsker med indisk opprinnelse for å studere effekten av ringformet solformørkelse på jordens øvre atmosfære

Oktober 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

Innvirkningen av BlueWalker 3-satellitten på astronomi: Nye funn og bekymringer

Oktober 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

Viktigheten av samtykke til informasjonskapsler og personvern i nettbasert markedsføring

Oktober 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Vitenskap

Cosmic Cliffs: Unveiling Hidden Star Birth

Oktober 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer