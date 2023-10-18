Byliv

Stereoskopiske bilder av Asteroid Bennu-materiale hentet av NASAs OSIRIS-REx-oppdrag

ByRobert Andrew

Oktober 18, 2023
NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission recently delivered material from the asteroid Bennu to Earth. This material, currently stored in a clean room at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, was collected using the Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM) instrument in 2020.

Although stereoscopic imaging was not initially part of the mission, Brian May, Queen guitarist and astrophysicist, and Claudia Manzoni, were invited by the mission’s principal investigator, Dante Lauretta, to join the science team and utilize the visual data acquired by the spacecraft’s cameras to create 3D images of Bennu.

To create stereoscopic images, pairs of images of Bennu’s surface taken from different viewpoints were sought. The separation between these viewpoints, known as the baseline, needed to be just right to provide a sense of depth and reality when viewed stereoscopically. The left and right images are delivered separately to each eye, simulating how we perceive depth in real life.

The curation team made it easy for May and Manzoni to find a nearly perfect pair of images showing the intimate structure of a few grains of the dark Bennu sample. These images allow viewers to experience depth by either relaxing the axes of their eyes or using a stereoscope.

The largest “boulders” in the images are approximately 1 centimeter across. This collection of stereoscopic images offers a unique glimpse into the history-making OSIRIS-REx mission and the intricate details of the asteroid Bennu.

kilder:
– NASA: National Aeronautics and Space Administration
– OSIRIS-REx: Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer mission

Vitenskap

Forskere bruker gigantiske Meterwave-radioteleskop for å studere jordens ionosfære

Oktober 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Vitenskap

Observasjon av himmelen: 20.-23. oktober

Oktober 20, 2023 Robert Andrew
Vitenskap

Studie av nanobærere avslører høy forekomst av antistoffer mot polyetylenglykol (PEG) i tysk befolkning

Oktober 20, 2023 Robert Andrew

