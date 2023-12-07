Title: University Students from New Brunswick Prepare to Launch Mini-Satellite for Atmospheric and Weather Research

University students from New Brunswick are gearing up to send a mini-satellite called Satellite Violet into space for a groundbreaking mission. This ambitious project, funded by the Canadian Space Agency and the New Brunswick Innovation Foundation, aims to study the Earth’s upper atmosphere and weather patterns through scientific experiments.

Satellite Violet has successfully completed the testing phase at the Canadian Space Agency in Montreal and is scheduled for launch to the International Space Station in early 2022. Once deployed into orbit, the mini-satellite will play a key role in capturing GPS signals and tracking its own movements, providing crucial data for atmospheric and weather research.

To ensure seamless communication with the satellite, the team is currently working on setting up a ground station control room equipped with state-of-the-art computers and radio equipment at UNB’s Gillin Hall. This facility will enable the team to establish radio contact with Satellite Violet once it is in space.

Since its inception in 2018, this project has brought together more than 300 individuals, including 274 students, from various engineering departments at the Université de Moncton and the New Brunswick Community College in Saint John. It has provided a unique opportunity for collaboration and contribution to the mini-satellite’s development.

Satellite Violet, roughly the size of a loaf of bread, features an aluminum frame, circuit boards, and solar panels. It will orbit the Earth every 90 minutes at a speed of eight kilometers per second. The satellite is one of 14 Canadian mini-satellites participating in the Canadian CubeSat project, which focuses on training post-secondary students in mission design, construction, launch, and operation from space.

On March 4, 2022, Satellite Violet will embark on its journey to the International Space Station through a Falcon 9 rocket procured by NASA. Once its mission is complete, the mini-satellite will disintegrate into the atmosphere, marking a significant contribution to space exploration by these talented Canadian students.