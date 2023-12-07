The Royal Society Publishing Photography Competition Winners Revealed

The winners of this year’s Royal Society Publishing Photography Competition have been announced, showcasing the stunning beauty and scientific phenomena that exist all around us. The competition, which aims to celebrate the power of photography in conveying the wonders of the natural world, featured five categories: Astronomy, Behavior, Earth Science and Climatology, Ecology and Environmental Science, and Microimaging.

Taking home the top prize and winner of the Ecology category was Irina Petrova Adamtzky with her captivating image titled “Martian Landscape.” The photo showcases a microscopic world hidden on an autumnal leaf, featuring a microorganism called Lamproderma scintillans. Adamtzky, who researches the electrical activity of fungi and other microorganisms, unintentionally captured the scene while collecting slime mould samples in Somerset, UK. The ordinary-looking leaf revealed a mesmerizing and intriguing world within its confines.

Other noteworthy winners include Dr. Gregory Funston, who captured an intense confrontation between two prairie rattlesnakes during a dinosaur excavation in Canada, earning him the runner-up spot in the Behavior category. Mr. Imran Sultan’s stunning image titled “Flower Moon on a Cloudy Night” secured him the runner-up position in the Astronomy category, showcasing a beautiful HDR composite of the moon amid clouds captured from the suburbs of Chicago.

In the Ecology category, Dr. Tom Shlesinger’s image titled “Star of the Night” claimed the winning spot, featuring a school of small fish swimming above a vibrant coral reef. Additionally, Professor Michael Meredith’s fiery sunset photo taken in Antarctica titled “Burning through the Frozen South” secured him the runner-up spot in the Earth Science category.

The Royal Society Publishing photo competition, launched in 2015, commemorates the 350th anniversary of the world’s oldest scientific journal. The Royal Society, based in the UK, is a prestigious fellowship comprising distinguished scientists from various disciplines.

