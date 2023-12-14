Forskere avdekker et stort underjordisk ferskvannsreservoar på Sicilia

New research has unveiled a remarkable discovery of a vast underground lake of freshwater hidden beneath the Hyblaean Mountains in Sicily. This previously unknown reservoir is believed to have been trapped during the Messinian salinity crisis, when the Mediterranean Sea underwent a period of drying up due to geological changes around the Strait of Gibraltar.

According to a recently published study in the journal Communications Earth & Environment, it appears that rainwater exposed the seabed during the crisis, resulting in the formation of an aquifer that remains buried deeply beneath the mountains. This aquifer, estimated to be 2,300 to 8,200 feet below the surface, has remained unchanged for over six million years.

By constructing 3D models based on deep groundwater reserves around the Gela formation, scientists have estimated the size of this hidden reservoir to be 4.2 cubic miles, which is more than twice the volume of Scotland’s famous Loch Ness. These models have also provided insights into the geological history of the region, suggesting that freshwater seeped into the Earth’s crust during the Messinian period, thousands of feet below the current sea levels.

To validate their findings, researchers searched for evidence of a conduit connecting the Mediterranean seabed to the buried Gela formation. The Malta Escarpment, a 190-mile-long submarine cliff off the eastern coast of Sicily, has emerged as a possible channel for the flow of water, serving as a link between the seabed and the underground reservoir.

While the exact mechanisms that preserved this freshwater pool are still unclear, scientists speculate that the rapid rise in sea levels at the end of the Messinian salinity crisis may have altered pressure conditions and sealed off the conduit. Nevertheless, this discovery offers hope for addressing water scarcity in Sicily, and researchers are eager to explore similar deep groundwater reservoirs in other Mediterranean regions.