Nieuwe krachtige Xiaomi 14-serie wordt gelanceerd, met ongelooflijke duurzaamheid

Xiaomi, the leading Chinese tech company, recently unveiled its most powerful specifications with the launch of the Xiaomi 14 lineup. This lineup includes the Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro, and a special edition model featuring a titanium alloy frame. A video highlighting the phone’s strength has surfaced on social media, leaving everyone astonished.

While these new devices have been introduced in China, they will soon become a part of the Indian market as well. The special edition model, made with 99% aerospace-grade titanium, is priced at 6,499 yuan, which is approximately 75,000 rupees in Indian currency. On the other hand, the regular Xiaomi 14 Pro model is priced at 5,999 yuan (around 70,000 rupees).

The Xiaomi 14 Pro special edition device is built with Dragon Crystal Glass on the front and features a 120Hz refresh rate 2K display with a peak brightness of 3000nits. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, this phone boasts a 50MP triple camera setup on the back and a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls. It runs on Xiaomi HyperOS and includes an infra sensor, Dolby Atmos support, and a 4880mAh battery capacity. With support for 120W wired and 50W wireless charging, this device combines convenience and efficiency.

The video demonstrates the exceptional durability of the new phone, with Xiaomi claiming that the glass used in its display is stronger than any other phone on the market. In the video, a young man can be seen using the Xiaomi 14 Pro like a hammer, pounding it with a nail. This showcases the remarkable strength of Xiaomi’s Dragon Crystal Glass.

