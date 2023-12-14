Nieuwe supercomputer die AI-verwerking radicaal verandert

Researchers in Australia are developing a groundbreaking supercomputer that aims to revolutionize artificial intelligence (AI) processing. This innovative machine, called DeepSouth, will simulate spiking neural networks at a scale comparable to the human brain. With an estimated capacity of 228 trillion synaptic operations per second, DeepSouth will have the potential to process vast amounts of data at high speeds.

The project team at Western Sydney University plans to address one of the major challenges in AI development: the tremendous energy consumption of current systems. As AI technology becomes more pervasive in our lives, the energy demand of AI servers, such as those sold by NVIDIA, is projected to surpass that of many small countries. The DeepSouth supercomputer aims to solve this problem by emulating the incredible efficiency of the human brain, which consumes only 20 watts of energy while performing complex cognitive tasks.

By utilizing a spiking neural network approach, DeepSouth will be significantly smaller and consume less energy compared to traditional supercomputers. The system will provide a platform for advancing our understanding of how the brain computes and enable the development of brain-scale computing applications in various domains, including sensing, biomedical research, robotics, space exploration, and large-scale AI applications.

Expected to launch in April 2024, DeepSouth will offer researchers a more efficient and powerful tool for studying neural networks. Its modular and scalable design using commercially available hardware will facilitate future expansions or adjustments to suit different computational requirements. Ultimately, the goal is to bring AI processing closer to the capabilities of the human brain and drive advancements across multiple fields.

While the DeepSouth supercomputer aims to simulate the human brain, it is intriguing to note that other researchers are taking the opposite approach. Some teams are incorporating actual human brain tissue into cyborg computer chips, yielding promising results. The convergence of biological and artificial intelligence holds immense potential for the future of computing and could lead to groundbreaking discoveries.

In the age of AI, the development of new technologies like DeepSouth demonstrates the continuous pursuit of innovation and the desire to push the boundaries of what is possible. As this supercomputer comes to life, it has the potential to reshape AI processing and accelerate progress in our understanding of the brain.