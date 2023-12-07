Nvidia wordt geconfronteerd met Amerikaanse oppositie over opnieuw ontworpen GPU's in China

The ongoing battle between Nvidia and the US government over circumventing chip sanctions in order to supply the Chinese market has taken a new turn. US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has explicitly warned Nvidia that any attempts to redesign their GPUs to bypass export restrictions will be closely monitored and controlled.

Raimondo’s comments came during the Reagan National Defense Forum in California, where she emphasized the need to prevent China from accessing cutting-edge technology. “We cannot let China get these chips, period,” she stated firmly. “If you redesign a chip around a particular cut line that enables them to do AI, I’m going to control it the very next day,” she added.

Nvidia has been continuously redesigning its products to evade the trade sanctions, introducing modified versions exclusively for the Chinese market. This has become a cat-and-mouse game between Nvidia and the US Department of Commerce, with Nvidia striving to maintain access to the lucrative Chinese market.

However, it is not only China that is subject to these restrictions. The US Department of Commerce has imposed sanctions on several countries, but it is clear that China is the primary focus. China’s enormous market potential makes it a seemingly endless target for chipmakers seeking profits.

Interestingly, Chinese companies have recently been reported to be acquiring US chipmaking equipment to develop their own advanced semiconductors. This suggests that regardless of the ongoing conflict, China may eventually become self-sufficient in terms of powerful hardware capable of handling heavy AI workloads.

As the discourse between Nvidia and the US government heats up, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold. Both sides are likely to employ new strategies in this high-stakes battle over market access and control of cutting-edge technology.

