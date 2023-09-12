Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Nieuws

De verwachting gaat verder: het wachten op Apple's AirPods Max 2

ByRobert Andreas

September 12, 2023
De verwachting gaat verder: het wachten op Apple's AirPods Max 2

Apple enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the second generation of Apple’s AirPods Max over-ear headphones, known as the AirPods Max 2. However, the recent September showcase failed to unveil this highly anticipated product, leaving fans disappointed.

The original AirPods Max received rave reviews for their exceptional build quality, comfortable design, and impressive audio capabilities. Despite their high price tag, they were regarded as some of the best wireless noise-cancelling headphones on the market. However, there were certain issues with the first generation, such as the unconventional carry case, the absence of a 3.5mm audio port, and average battery life. Fans hoped that these shortcomings would be addressed in the second iteration.

The delay in the launch of the original AirPods Max heightened anticipation, and fans were hoping for a sequel with improved features and a similar price point. Additionally, given Apple’s recent focus on eco-friendly products, releasing an updated version of the AirPods Max would align with this eco-friendly mindset. Removing the controversial carry case would have been a step in the right direction.

Despite the current market dominance of the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, there is still hope that Apple can claim the top spot with the AirPods Max 2. According to reports, an update to the AirPods Max may be coming in 2023, or possibly alongside the potential release of the AirPods Lite in the second half of 2024 or even 2025.

With the absence of the AirPods Max at the September showcase, it seems likely that the Max 2 will be launched in the coming year. However, fans are keeping their fingers crossed for an earlier arrival. Waiting until 2024 or beyond would feel like an eternity for eager Apple enthusiasts.

Bronnen:
– Article: “Apple officially unveils the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro, both with dynamic island and USB-C”
– Article: “The best AirPods ranked and rated”
– Original AirPods Max review

By Robert Andreas

Verwant bericht

Nieuws

De Wordle-recensie: puzzel Wordle 819 analyseren

September 16, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Nieuws

Oude bacteriën koloniseerden als eerste land meer dan 407 miljoen jaar geleden

September 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Nieuws

Een vergelijking van de Sonos Beam (Gen 2) en Samsung HW-S60B Soundbars

September 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Je miste

Wetenschap

Ontdekking van stamcellen in de wervelkolom werpt licht op de verspreiding van tumoren

September 17, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties
Wetenschap

NASA's Juno-missie maakt adembenemende foto's van Jupiter en zijn vulkanische maan Io

September 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Wetenschap

De ruimtevaartorganisatie van de Verenigde Arabische Emiraten richt haar pijlen op de asteroïdengordel

September 17, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

De oorsprong van wervelbotten en hun rol bij tumormetastasen

September 17, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties