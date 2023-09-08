Stadsleven

De dichtstbijzijnde zwarte gaten bij de aarde kunnen bestaan ​​in de Hyades-sterrenhoop

ByRobert Andreas

September 8, 2023
A recent study published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society suggests that there may be several black holes in the Hyades cluster, making them the closest black holes to Earth ever detected. The research was conducted by a team of scientists led by Stefano Torniamenti from the University of Padua, in collaboration with Mark Gieles, a professor at the Institute of Cosmos Sciences of the University of Barcelona.

Black holes have long been a subject of fascination and mystery in the field of astronomy. The detection of gravitational waves in 2015 has allowed researchers to observe and study the mergers of low-mass black holes. To investigate the presence of black holes in the Hyades cluster, the team used simulations to track the motion and evolution of all the stars in the cluster. These simulations were compared to observations made by the European Space Agency’s Gaia satellite.

The results of the study indicate that there are two or three black holes present in the Hyades cluster currently, or that they were ejected within the last 150 million years. The simulations also suggest that these black holes are still within the cluster or in close proximity to it, making them the closest black holes to Earth. This discovery is significant because it sheds light on the impact of black holes on the evolution of star clusters and provides insights into the distribution of black holes in the galaxy.

The study was made possible by the detailed observations of open cluster stars made by the Gaia space telescope. Being able to study the position and velocity of individual stars in open clusters has greatly contributed to our understanding of these celestial objects. The findings not only contribute to our knowledge of black holes but also help unravel the complex relationship between star clusters and gravitational wave sources.

Bronnen:
– Torniamenti, S., et al. (2023). Stellar-mass black holes in the Hyades star cluster? Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.
– Provided by University of Barcelona

